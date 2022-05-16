ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

