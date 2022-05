John Deere has announced it is entering an allied agreement with Mike and Jason Grady, owners and inventors of Twin Pak balers. Mike and Jason, a father-son duo, run their Grady Twin Pak custom baling business out of Farmington, New Mexico. The pair did contract work and were required to pack a certain amount of three-string bales, which required a large number of employees and balers to get that output. That’s where their idea for the Twin Pak baler came in.

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 6 HOURS AGO