SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The roommate of the man charged with the mass shooting at a Southern California church says Chou was quiet and kind during the three months they lived together. Police say 68-year-old David Wenwei Chou was motivated by hatred of Taiwan when he opened fire Sunday on a congregation of mainly elderly Taiwanese. Jordin Davis lived with Chou in Las Vegas. He told The Associated Press Tuesday that Chou only spoke about Taiwan once less than two weeks ago. Chou was born and raised in Taiwan. Davis says Chow believed that the Taiwanese government was corrupt. Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting that killed one and wounded five,

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO