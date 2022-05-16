ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger, cargo trains collide in Spain; 1 killed, 85 hurt

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — A cargo train has smashed into a rush-hour passenger train in Catalonia, killing an engineer and injuring 85 people....

Prosecutor: Church gunman had ‘diabolical plan’ to massacre

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The roommate of the man charged with the mass shooting at a Southern California church says Chou was quiet and kind during the three months they lived together. Police say 68-year-old David Wenwei Chou was motivated by hatred of Taiwan when he opened fire Sunday on a congregation of mainly elderly Taiwanese. Jordin Davis lived with Chou in Las Vegas. He told The Associated Press Tuesday that Chou only spoke about Taiwan once less than two weeks ago. Chou was born and raised in Taiwan. Davis says Chow believed that the Taiwanese government was corrupt. Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting that killed one and wounded five,
Black smoke rises from major fire at Geneva Airport

A major fire broke out near Geneva airport on Friday (20 May) at a partially-built reception centre for asylum seekers.This video, taken by Alexandra La Guardia, shows smoke billowing from the building.The building is outside the perimeter of the airport, spokesman Ignace Jeannerat told Swiss radio RTS.The airport suspended planes from landing and decisions about take-offs were left to pilots. Some flights were diverted to other airports such as Lyon and Basel. Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Javid says UK support for Ukraine is ‘unwavering’ as 5.8 million items of aid sentCanada health agency says spread of monkeypox across countries is ‘unusual’Jamie Oliver holds eton mess dessert outside Downing Street during protest
