The Utica Comets were forced to play Game 4 of their North Division semifinals game Tuesday night without arguably their best defenseman. The Comets got some bad news hours before their game Tuesday in the best-of-five series against the Rochester Americans: Veteran defenseman Robbie Russo was suspended for the game following a checking to the head penalty in Game 3 on Sunday in Rochester.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO