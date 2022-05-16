Roads closed while sink hole on Route 71 is covered

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The New Jersey Department of Transportation is covering a sinkhole on Route 71 Monday afternoon and has closed the route to southbound traffic between Wall Road and Allaire Road.

According to Spring Lake Heights DPW Director, Joe May, State DOT workers will cover the sinkhole overnight due to the incoming storm, with repairs set to begin tomorrow morning.

Residents can expect Route 71 southbound from Wall Road to Allaire Road, to be closed again tomorrow morning for repairs.

Mr. May said that the sinkhole is 8 to 10-feet deep and likely due to a sanitary sewer collapse.

