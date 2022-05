When the pandemic shut down movie theaters and made streaming movies at home an enjoyable option for many, it was fair to wonder if the landscape of watching movies had changed forever. But in the past six months, the box office returns of a number of films — most notably Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — have proven that the reports of the death of movie theaters were greatly exaggerated.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO