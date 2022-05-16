Tips for talking about mental health with your loved ones

Mental health is a widely discussed concept, these days. You might notice discussions about mental health online, in conversation, on your favorite show, or any number of other places. But widespread, frequent use of any term can lead the meaning to become blurred, if not misinterpreted entirely. So, if you...
"I can't go to school today, mom. I just can't." My daughter is 15. She is barely able to speak through sobs; her hair fanning her splotchy and tear-soaked face. She is drowning in panic. She recounts how she threw up overnight because she was so anxious. In this moment...
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WHETHER you want to or not, death is something we cannot avoid thinking about. It is a huge part of our lives, and is something we will all one day experience. The process can seem a frightening one, as we don't know what will happen to us. But many experts...
There are so many personality tests out there, some more complex and some more straightforward. From the Myers-Briggs test (which can shed light on how one perceives the world and makes decisions) to the Erotic Blueprints (an arousal map that reveals one's primary erotic language) to even broader frameworks like astrology, it can be fun to dabble in these and see if they match up with who you consider yourself to be in the world—or even use them as friendly guides that point to places that could use some work or development. The so-called Difficult Person Test is another personality assessment that might help you do just that.
Our most developmentally important relationships begin in our formative years and come from our teachers, mentors, friends, and our parents or parental figures. How we connect with others is, in some ways, tied to what we are taught in these early years. Caregivers who themselves have a secure attachment will...
Learn more about defensive behavior, and get advice on how to approach and resolve conflict with a defensive person. Conflict happens frequently in personal relationships, at work, and even in public. Friction can be necessary, and even healthy at times. However, when you experience a conflict with someone who’s defensive,...
Alprazolam, which is available under the brand name Xanax, is a form of benzodiazepine. Benzodiazepines are a type of sedative, meaning that they help slow down brain and bodily functions. Xanax is prone to misuse, which may lead to addiction. Xanax is a prescription medication that treats conditions such as...
There is no specific test that can detect attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults. However, doctors can confirm a diagnosis of adult ADHD based on multiple tests and evaluations. According to the guidelines in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth edition (DSM-5), to...
Many self-sabotaging cycles are trauma responses and patterns learned earlier in life as self-preservation. A fear of abandonment is really a fear of intimacy and connection. To change these patterns, we need to be willing to unlearn patterns of self-preservation while learning patterns of self-healing. Familiar and comfortable are not...
Viewing anxious behaviors through a trauma-informed lens teaches us that there is usually a reason for them. Developing an understanding of our anxious behaviors can show us that there is nothing "wrong" with us. Learning not to take things personally can help us understand loved ones with the same traits.
People who have had negative childhood experiences are more likely to show certain cognitive deficits as adults, particularly in decision-making. A new study showed that those with adverse childhood experiences may be less likely to take advantage of the full range of available rewards. A reluctance to try new things...
Anxiety and depression don’t affect only adults. From 2013 to 2019,. ages 3 to 17 was affected by anxiety, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The same research showed that 1 in 5 adolescents ages 12 to 17 reported experiencing a major depressive episode. Anxiety...
The intensity and frequency of pain flares are unique to each person. Pain is equal parts mind and body. It can help to become proactive about how you can limit the pain's interference in your life. A question often goes through the minds of those living with a condition known...
I started therapy about a year after dating the narcissist for the first time in my life. Although things appeared perfect on the surface of my life, it didn’t matter. I had an amazing support system, a healthy relationship, and I was still falling apart. In fact, I was acting out on my new partner and projecting things on him that were based on the trauma from my past. I was drinking more than I should have been, which led to me saying things to him that were extremely hurtful and not true. I realized I was getting worse emotionally, not better, and it was time to do something before I continued to spiral out of control.
Gaze aversion, lack of emotional expression, repetitive body movements, or speaking in monolog tone can sway people's judgment of another's credibility and honesty—notably in the criminal justice system. However, Flinders University psychology researchers warn these behaviors are also common in certain mental health and developmental conditions, making some individuals...
