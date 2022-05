(Farmington) Efforts to help feed the hungry in Farmington have received a major shot in the arm. At a news conference held Wednesday, it was announced that an anonymous businessman has donated the former Farmington Family Fun Center building to the Farmington Ministerial Alliance. The new building is over 36,600 square feet, over 3 times the size of their current building. Nancy Faulkner is the Director of Benevolence for the Alliance. She was almost at a loss for words in describing the donation.

