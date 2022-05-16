ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mother Of NBA Star's Kids Makes Troubling Accusation

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The longtime partner of Rajon Rondo is accusing the NBA point guard of brandishing a weapon and threatening her life last week. Ashley Bachelor, who is the mother of Rondo's two children, says Rondo pulled a gun on her and threatened her life in...

thespun.com

Comments / 17

TakeaStand
2d ago

Why did you (Ashley) stay with a man that allegedly has a history of what is stated in the article...You acknowledge you are aware, but chose to stay, but now it is emergent🤔. if this is the case you allowed your children to be at risk. You are just as guilty because you could have to gone through the courts to co parent, supervised visits, child support, etc if this allegedly behavior is true.

Reply(3)
7
Nanetha Hatcher
2d ago

So he supposedly flipped out over a video game being interrupted? How did he get back in with a gun? Did she have a protective order before he came over to play games with his kid? Idk... something is not adding up.

Reply
3
Paula Sanders
2d ago

Most people think that because these guys have reached NFL ,MLB or any other pro team they suddenly become decent human beings ,when in reality it's always something different,they were brutal abusive animals before and still are ,the only difference is they have a few more dollars in their pockets but no humanity in their hearts and they know that money means more to some than it does to others ,

Reply(1)
3
