With the way John Daly has been playing today, he may just make the cut at the PGA Championship. Paige Spiranac has noticed too. Through 11 holes, the two-time major winner is two-under par and in a tie for fifth at the PGA Championship. Barring a collapse either on the back-nine or in the second round, he'll make the cut for the first time since 2012.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO