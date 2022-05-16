ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Asian-owned businesses getting boost in security

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque’s Asian American community is testing a new way to bolster security for Asian-owned businesses in the wake of two deadly shootings.

KOAT-TV reported Sunday that an Albuquerque start-up is trying out an online service that connects armed security guards with Asian-owned businesses.

Businesses would report suspicious activity to “toServo.” The service then utilizes GPS-enabled mobile technology to put them in touch with a private security team. The security on call would respond within minutes.

It is part of an initiative established by the Asian Business Collaborative. The nonprofit started a “Good Neighbor Program” to check up on shops and restaurants. For now, four businesses will be chosen for the service. But there are hopes to expand its use by the end of the year.

Collaborative organizers say the city’s Asian community has been on edge since shootings at two Asian-owned spas.

In January, the female owner of one spa was shot and killed during an attempted robbery. Two men have been charged in her killing. Less than a month later, another woman of Asian descent was killed inside another massage business during a robbery. The suspect was killed in a police pursuit 10 days later.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

