North Iredell Middle crowned I-SS softball champs

Signora Phillips Pettey, of Hwy 268 Elkin, celebrated her 102nd birthday on May 17 with cake, pizza, flowers and gifts, surrounded by family. She was born in Surry County to Jonas and Roxiann Phillips on May 17, 1920. Signora Pettey, one of the last cornerstones of her neighborhood. She married Clinton Pettey from Roaring River in Wilkes County. She lived in Columbus, Ohio. She has three daughters, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She worked 28 years for FNR Lavavus in Columbus, Ohio until she retired. After her husband died, she moved to Elkin in the Little Richmond community where she bought her home. She enjoys cooking, canning, freezing. Her favorite food is sweet potatoes. She likes watching TV and talking on the phone. She is known to be fashionable, often wearing hats. She is involved in her Phillips family reunion, community club, visiting different churches. She is the last living of her 12 siblings.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO