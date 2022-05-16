ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

North Iredell Middle crowned I-SS softball champs

By From staff reports
Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Iredell Middle’s softball team beat Brawley I.B. Middle 7-6 in the Iredell-Statesville...

statesville.com

Statesville Record & Landmark

SOFTBALL: Cougars advance to fourth round of playoffs

TAYLORSVILLE—Kenzie Church homered and drove in two runs as Alexander Central defeated Providence 4-1 in the third round of the 4A state softball playoffs Tuesday. The Cougars (25-2) scored once in both the first and second innings and then added two runs in the third inning. The Panthers ended...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Guard Daivien Williamson, a Winston-Salem native, returning for final season of basketball at Wake Forest

The text message from Daivien Williamson was quick and to the point. “Yes sir, excited to be back.”. Williamson, a point guard for Wake Forest, said Thursday night he would return for his final season of eligibility and give Coach Steve Forbes another weapon with his experience and a keen knowledge of what Forbes expects.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Artist DeNeer Davis to paint mural on basketball court at Kimbrough Park

Graffiti and mural artist DeNeer Davis will be painting a basketball court mural at Kimbrough Park on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Davis is a former college basketball player turned visual artist. After a torn ACL, she suffered depression and found a love for art that pulled her through. She uses her talent and thankfulness to help others survive and thrive, providing art and artistic coaching for many nonprofits in the region.
STATESVILLE, NC
seminoles.com

ACC Announces Championship Dates and Sites for 2022-23

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its championship dates and sites for the 2022-23 academic year on Thursday. The ACC currently sponsors 27 sports (14 women, 13 men), soon to be 28 (15 women, 13 men) with the addition of women’s gymnastics in 2023-24. No Autonomy Five conference sponsors more than 28 sports and the league’s 27 for 2022-23 is the second most. The soon-to-be 15 women’s sports will be the most of any peer conference.
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Former South Iredell coach rejoins Monmouth staff

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Former South Iredell High School boys basketball coach Brian Reese is returning to Monmouth University for a second stint as an assistant coach under fellow North Carolina alum King Rice. The Hawks, who are moving from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference to the Colonial...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Elkin Tribune

Surry County woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Signora Phillips Pettey, of Hwy 268 Elkin, celebrated her 102nd birthday on May 17 with cake, pizza, flowers and gifts, surrounded by family. She was born in Surry County to Jonas and Roxiann Phillips on May 17, 1920. Signora Pettey, one of the last cornerstones of her neighborhood. She married Clinton Pettey from Roaring River in Wilkes County. She lived in Columbus, Ohio. She has three daughters, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She worked 28 years for FNR Lavavus in Columbus, Ohio until she retired. After her husband died, she moved to Elkin in the Little Richmond community where she bought her home. She enjoys cooking, canning, freezing. Her favorite food is sweet potatoes. She likes watching TV and talking on the phone. She is known to be fashionable, often wearing hats. She is involved in her Phillips family reunion, community club, visiting different churches. She is the last living of her 12 siblings.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Spring Living History Day at Gregory Creek planned by Iredell Museums

Iredell Museums will hold its Spring Living History Day at Gregory Creek Homestead on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature 18th century interpreters demonstrating springtime gardening, herbal remedies, North Carolina indigenous plants and plants brought by Europeans, Venus fly trap history (native to eastern N.C.), and hearth cooking. New signage that was just recently published will be installed for the public.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Community reeling after CATS bus shooting earlier this week

CMPD was called to Ranson Middle School on Thursday after a student brought a gun to school. A gun was found on campus at Ransom Middle School on Thursday. Hickory was rated as the 31st-best place to live in the United States, and the third-best in North Carolina. Cheerwine Festival...
HICKORY, NC
kiss951.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Live Tour Is Coming To North Carolina

“The Wheel” will be rolling across America this fall. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is going on a nationwide tour with over 60 dates starting September 8th, including a stop at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte on Monday, September 19th. According to the official website, the live show is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Grand opening, concert held at new Alexander County Courthouse Park

A large crowd attended the grand opening and concert at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park on May 15. The event began with a dedication ceremony with remarks from Alexander County Commissioners Ronnie Reese, Marty Pennell, Kent Herman and Larry Yoder, along with Taylorsville Rotary Club President Paul Sink (the club contributed approximately $68,000 toward the cost of the performance stage), Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman and Foundation Forward’s Ron Lewis (the nonprofit installed the “Charters of Freedom” at the park). Macedonia Baptist Church Pastor Ty Michaux provided the invocation and “blessing of the park.” Following remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the park.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rowan County Woman Collects $400,000 Scratch-Off Prize

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (News Release) — Madelin Contreras of Cleveland took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize. Contreras bought her lucky $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Salisbury Mini Mart on South Main Street in Salisbury. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $284,041.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Iredell County Boy

IREDELL CO., N.C. — Deputies are searching for missing 13-year-old Evan Kendall after he disappeared from his Iredell County home Wednesday morning. Police say he was last seen leaving his home near the area of Buffalo Shoals Road near the Catawba County line around 6 a.m. He is described...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington crash shuts down 2 lanes on I-85 South

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 South in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 84 close to NC-150. The crash delays began at around 1:33 p.m. and the NCDOT says the expected impact on […]
LEXINGTON, NC

