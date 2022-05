When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired NBA superstar James Harden, they had the Larry O’Brien Trophy in mind. Unfortunately, the Miami Heat had similar ambitions this season. Whether they’ll get to hoist it at the end of the year remains to be seen. We know the Sixers won’t. The Heat sent them packing in the 2021-22 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Now, they’re left to sit at home and wonder how they can ensure a different result next season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO