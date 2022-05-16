ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

How the Manistee County 911 millage renewal got on August's ballot

By Arielle Breen
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 4 days ago
A 911 Manistee County Central Dispatch millage renewal request is headed to the August ballot for Manistee County...

