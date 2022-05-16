How the Manistee County 911 millage renewal got on August's ballot

COVID deaths have hit one million nationwide and the number of cases is rising again here in northern Michigan. Just a few weeks ago, Grand Traverse County was the only one in the region to see high community level for COVID. But now eight other counties in our area have joined that list. Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan Interim Health Officer Dan Thorell says, “COVID cases are increasing. We’re continuing to see the BA.2 variant of Omicron take its toll.”

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO