ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Administrators react after innuendo spotted in Florida high school yearbook

By Thomas Shults
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMZJy_0fg0L0WD00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High administrators are working to address an embarrassing prank in the school’s yearbook.

The offensive comments surfaced when the book was distributed to students this week. Principal Billy May said Friday that a student changed the word pelican on the spine of the book to a sexual phrase.

A senior also had an inappropriate sexual comment in their senior quote that was not caught during the final editing of the book. Superintendent Bill Husfelt said students can often find a way even when adults are monitoring their actions.

Louisiana student not allowed to participate in high school graduation

The “sponsor can check all they want but those kids are still going to do some things,” Husfelt said. “If a student intentionally wants to do something in the yearbook, they’ll figure a way to do it. I mean, the devious mind is something that is hard to trap.”

Husfelt said administrators won’t recall the yearbooks but they do plan to place a sticker over the sexual wording.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 12

Related
CBS 42

Man reunited with missing dentures found on Alabama beach

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s been a special delivery to a Wisconsin man thanks to a Mississippi couple’s discovery in Alabama. The Denture Adventure is officially over as owner Randy Williams was reunited with his smile again on Friday, May 19 after losing them while vacationing in Gulf Shores. Aaron and Blaire Welborn found the […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Opinion: Biggest economic crisis in Florida history

“If they do little or nothing, Floridians will suffer even more than they are now.”. Bob Ritchie, Founder, CEO, American Integrity Insurance Co. “If Florida is hit with two Cat 4s, it will be the end of Florida.”. Joseph Petrelli, Founder, Ceo / Demotech. Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg,...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debate Makes Inroads Beyond Florida

“Don’t Say Gay” bills are making inroads thousands of miles from the Sunshine State. Signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in March, the Florida law that prohibits classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity for some younger age groups in the state has been touted by proponents as a parental rights bill, despite claims from those in opposition that it targets LGBTQ individuals.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Yearbooks#Innuendo#Wmbb
alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
southeastagnet.com

Fried Asking for a State of Emergency in Florida

(TALLAHASSEE, FL/NSF) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in the state, due to the high cost of food and gas. Fried, who is also a Democratic candidate for governor, says an emergency declaration would allow her department the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 5.18.22: I’m on a Boat

In Duval, they’re voting with boat flags. Years back, flotillas honoring then-President Donald Trump were all the rage — at least among the aquatic elements of the right-wing. Now?. The boaters may be redirecting their backing — if an open call for watercraft from the Republican Party of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
click orlando

Volusia County sheriff comments on ‘red flag’ laws in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the Buffalo shooting this past weekend, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood spoke out in support of ‘red flag’ laws in Florida, stating that they’ve helped him in preventing crimes during his time in law enforcement. ‘Red flag’ laws allow law enforcement...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida drops in U.S. News annual rankings

Florida, you ain’t so hot anymore. And we’re not talking temperatures here. After annually being a dominant force in the U.S. News & World Report’s best places to live list, it got cold water poured over its Peninsula. It wasn’t refreshing. The Sunshine State took hits...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy