ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Eldon Man Charged In Saturday Burglary

By Kyle Smith
ottumwaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Eldon man is facing several charges related to an alleged burglary on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release, on Saturday, May 14, at around 3:38 p.m., the Ottumwa Police Department responded to a reported burglary at...

ottumwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Kirksville man accused of ramming parked car with stolen truck

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man faces almost a half-dozen charges after a parked car in Kirksville was rammed by a stolen pickup truck. It happened on the afternoon of May 10, 2022, at 1016 North Oakland Avenue. According to court documents, the suspect, Alexander Cima, 22, of...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Trial of Ottumwa Murder Suspect Begins

The trial of an Ottumwa man accused of breaking into a home and murdering a person in the residence began Wednesday. Preston Martin, 41, faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary. Martin has pleaded not guilty to all charges by reason of insanity and diminished responsibility. Authorities...
OTTUMWA, IA
WHO 13

One person shot during Des Moines Git-N-Go robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting during a robbery at a Des Moines convenience store late Thursday night.   It happened at the Git n Go at 816 E. Euclid Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The clerk told investigators […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wapello County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Eldon, IA
Ottumwa, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Ottumwa, IA
Wapello County, IA
Crime & Safety
KCJJ

Search warrant of Solon residence leads to multiple charges against Iowa City man

A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
IOWA CITY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Appanoose County Suspect Captured, Faces Numerous Charges

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect accused of assaulting a deputy has been apprehended and faces numerous charges. The search for David Boley came to an end at 3:50 PM on Tuesday, May 17 after authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Christina Boley, David’s wife, in Centerville which resulted in the couple’s arrest.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Accused of Assaulting Deputy Captured

(Moravia, IA) – The search is over for a man accused of severely injuring a sheriff’s deputy in Appanoose County. David Boley was found Tuesday afternoon in a home in Centerville, along with his wife, Cristina. The manhunt began after authorities say Boley struck Appanoose County Deputy Gary Buckallew in the head on Saturday, causing several injuries. Boley is facing several charges, including assault causing serious injury, disarming a peace officer of a dangerous weapon, possession of meth, drug distribution to a person under 18, sexual abuse, incest, and child endangerment. His wife is charged with aiding and abetting burglary and child endangerment.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Woman Facing Multiple Offenses in Three Different Iowa Counties is Arrested and Currently Being Held in the Marshall County Jail

A woman who was facing multiple charges in three different Iowa counties has recently been arrested and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. Thirty-year-old Monique Woodsmall has previously faced multiple charges stemming from incidents that occurred in Franklin, Hardin and Marshall counties. Woodsmall was scheduled to appear...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary
WHO 13

New details: Father says Ankeny 4-year-old shot herself with his gun

ANKENY, Iowa – While the investigation into an Ankeny girl’s death from a gunshot wound continues, new details about the incident are being brought to light in court documents. Four-year-old Savannah Holmes died Monday, according to the Ankeny Police Department. Police have been tight-lipped in their investigation, but more information about the shooting is detailed […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Fugitive arrested after 3 day manhunt in Appanoose County

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — David Boley is in custody tonight in Appanoose County, three days after he allegedly assaulted a deputy sheriff and sparked a manhunt. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office reports that Boley was arrested at 3:50 pm on Tuesday at his wife’s home in Centerville. She is now facing criminal charges as well. […]
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Charged With Harassment

An Ottumwa man is facing harassment charges stemming from an incident on May 11. According to court documents, at around 7:33 p.m. on May 11, 65 year old George Edward Dennison made contact with an unnamed victim at a residence on Evergreen Street in Ottumwa. The report states that Dennison threatened to shoot the victim with a bow and arrow. He additionally threatened to pour gasoline throughout the house and burn the house down with the victim inside. As a result of this incident, a warrant for Dennison’s arrest was issued.
OTTUMWA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Police name suspect in stabbing of 41-year-old Iowa man

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police have named a suspect in a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Police released a photo of 44-year-old Shane Rose. He's charged with willful injury and going armed with intent. Investigators said he stabbed 41-year-old Andrew Simmons on Monday. Simmons is expected...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
ktvo.com

2 Kirksville teens arrested following string of weekend burglaries

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two teenagers have been arrested following a string of weekend burglaries in Kirksville. Just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, two Kirksville police officers, who were on foot patrol in the downtown area, noticed suspicious subjects in the area of Marion and Franklin streets. While investigating, the...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Entire car ends up inside La Plata apartment

LA PLATA, Mo. — A car ended up completely inside a northeast Missouri apartment. It happened right around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at La Plata Senior Housing in the 100 block of East Bartlett Street. La Plata Police Chief Jason Bunch told KTVO Valda Graston, 90, of La Plata, was...
LA PLATA, MO
WHO 13

Iowa toddler on tricycle dies after being backed over

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – A two-year-old child died Tuesday morning after officials said they were backed over by a vehicle in a driveway. According to the crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened at a home in the 3300 block of Fairman Avenue around 9:10 a.m. That’s north of Baxter. A release from […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
kchi.com

Two Arrested In Sullivan County

Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. Tuesday at 1:55 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 59-year-old Clarence W Coursey of Humphreys for alleged DWI with alcohol – persistent offender, driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and no seatbelt. He was processed and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KCJJ

Riverside woman charged after alleged Walmart theft

A Riverside woman who had been previously trespassed from an Iowa City store was arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise. Staff at the Walmart on Highway 1 West were aware that 45-year-old Veronica Gatlin had previously been trespassed and called police around 8:20 Monday night after allegedly seeing her stuffing items into her purse. The officer verified that the trespass was given to Gatlin on July 10th last year, and saw her with concealed bottles of wine underneath the wallet in her purse.
RIVERSIDE, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Iowa Toddler Killed on Tricycle in Driveway Accident

In an awful driveway accident, a 2-year-old child in Baxter, Iowa was killed by a pickup truck that was in reverse while the child was riding on a tricycle. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department reported the accident yesterday morning though it actually happened on Monday, according to KCCI. The sheriff's office reports that the accident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Monday morning in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department says the child was hit by a pickup that was backing out of the garage.
BAXTER, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Toddler on tricycle dies after being struck by reversing pickup truck

BAXTER, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department reports a 2-year-old child died Tuesday in a driveway accident. According to deputies, it happened at about 9:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter. A news release from the sheriff’s office notes the child was struck by a pickup that was backing out of the garage.
BAXTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy