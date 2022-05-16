ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Ocala Recreation and Parks Department to host weekly line dancing event for ages 50 and up

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Ocala is encouraging residents over the age of 50 to put on their dancing shoes for a weekly event that kicks off...

www.ocala-news.com

ocala-news.com

Tonight’s Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series concert moving indoors to E.D. Croskey Recreation Center

For the second consecutive week, the Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series is moving its free concert to an alternate indoor location due to expected inclement weather. Tonight’s concert will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center, which is located at 1510 NW 4th Street. Concertgoers will be treated to live music from the Drifters Greatest Hits Show (R&B/Soul) and opening performer Billy Buchanan.
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

🔒 Blue Crab Festival Meet & Greet Giveaway

The City of Palatka is bringing back one of the most anticipated events of the year, the annual Palatka Blue Crab Festival! Get ready to throw your claws in the air on Memorial Day weekend 2022!. The annual festival returns on May 27, 28 and 29, and will be bigger...
PALATKA, FL
ocala-news.com

Downtown Ocala parking garage closing for scheduled maintenance

The downtown Ocala parking garage (296 Broadway Street) will experience partial closures beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 23 through 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The closures are due to scheduled maintenance, and the parking garage will undergo extensive deep cleaning during this time. The cleaning will begin...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

KFC celebrates grand opening in east Ocala with ribbon cutting ceremony

After months of renovations, a new KFC in east Ocala officially opened its doors to hungry customers in April, and the grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The international chicken fast food restaurant is located at 3815 E Silver Springs Boulevard in the building that was previously...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala’s downtown parking garage to undergo closures

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you need to park in downtown Ocala you could have trouble finding a space. Parts of the garage downtown will be closed next week. The garage will have closures Monday to Wednesday to undergo deep cleaning. Vehicles could be towed if you’re still in one...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says growth is threatening city’s beautiful pastures

We moved from rural Texas to this area to be closer to family. To my dismay, posted over CR 484 and 140 are signs for the Florida Turnpike/Sunshine Parkway extension. The beautiful pastures with horses and cows are being threatened with so-called paved progress. At some point, Marion county needs...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share their opinions on growth of Ocala/Marion County

More residents recently wrote in to share their opinions regarding the topic of growth in Ocala and Marion County. “This is what you get with growth. All the communities being built bring more people, which increases the congestion on our roads here in Ocala. There is no one to blame but those who are approving the purchase of land to build more and more homes. Those companies have to have a permit to do this. It’s your government that is in place. I approve of the bypass as the road congestion is out of control,” says Ocala resident Debbie Holcomb.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCPS seeking community’s help to name new Early Learning Academy

Marion County Public Schools is seeking input from the community to help name a new Early Learning Academy that will be opening in Ocala for the 2022-2023 school year. To help with choosing a name for this school, MCPS is inviting the public to provide input at any of the following sessions:
OCALA, FL
andnowuknow.com

BJ's Wholesale Club Reveals Opening of Newest Location in Lady Lake, Florida; Michael Tobacco Shares

WESTBOROUGH, MA & LADY LAKE, FL - For BJ’s Wholesale Club, this past Friday, May 13, was a day of good luck as it opened its 229th United States club in Lady Lake, Florida. “Our team members are thrilled to open our doors to the Lady Lake community,” said Michael Tobacco, Club Manager of the Lady Lake BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in the Florida market by bringing our expansive offerings to the smart-saving members of Lady Lake.”
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue announces multiple promotions

Marion County Fire Rescue was proud to announce on Wednesday that several firefighters/paramedics and lieutenants have received promotions. Fire Chief James Banta kicked off the announcements with the department’s two newest Driver Engineers: Joshua Dobbs and Daniel Laxton. Prior to this week’s promotion, Dobbs and Laxton both served as a firefighter/paramedic.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Athletic grass turf fields throughout Ocala closing for summer maintenance

Effective immediately, all athletic grass turf fields maintained by the City of Ocala are closing for summer maintenance. The following fields are affected by this closure:. All fields at Big Sun Youth Soccer Complex (2811 SE 36th Avenue). The football, soccer, softball, and multipurpose fields at Ocala Regional Sportsplex (3500...
OCALA, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Cedar Key for a Change of Pace

Clams in a garlic white wine butter sauce at “Steamers” in Cedar Key. Just writing about them makes my mouth water again. It was a long drive from Marco Island to this perfect example of an Old Florida city north of Tampa. We never touched I-75 and got to enjoy many quiet country roads in the Sunshine State. We drove through endless groves of oranges our state is so well known for. We enjoyed the magnificent Ocala horse country with little or no traffic and even a Greek Orthodox Monastery in the middle of nowhere that seemed to have been transported from a Greek island. The last twenty miles of a straight road bordered by scrub brush and mangroves led to the Florida Coast and America’s clam capital: Cedar Key, the second oldest city in Florida after St. Augustine, the oldest city in the United States.
CEDAR KEY, FL
ocala-news.com

Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary School opens time capsule from 1997

Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary School recently unveiled a time capsule that was buried in front of the school by students in 1997. On Wednesday, the time capsule was retrieved and its 25-year-old contents were revealed. According to Marion County Public Schools, the capsule was filled with cassette and VHS tapes, a wired computer mouse, pictures, and other miscellaneous items.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake commissioner changes vote on apartments at Spanish Springs

The Lady Lake Commission has voted to reconsider apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square. Commissioner Ed Freeman on Monday called for his fellow commissioners to reconsider the topic at the June 6 meeting. The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former...
LADY LAKE, FL

