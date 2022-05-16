ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore police ask for help after man's body was found inside burning home

By Tim Swift
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police are asking for the public's help to find the person who killed a 35-year-old man in Southwest Baltimore last week. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward...

Two men taken to hospital after southwest Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in southwest Baltimore Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At around 2:10 p.m., officers were sent to the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 24-year-old man...
Two Men Recovering After Being Shot In West Baltimore: Police

Two people are recovering after a non-fatal shooting in the West Baltimore, authorities say. Police responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male and an unidentified male suffering from gunshot...
Woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, search for suspect continues

Police are investigating a South Baltimore shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m., patrol officers were in the intersection of Potee at Patapsco Avenue, when they heard gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and located a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the...
2 Hospitalized In West Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Thursday in a shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man and another man shot, Baltimore Police said. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries wasn’t known. No details about a possible suspect or motive in the case were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Baltimore Homeowner Blasts City, Courts As Investment Property Turns Into ‘Nightmare’ After Fire, Murder, Squatters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has almost 15,000 vacant homes, and many believe the disinvestment contributes to the city’s soaring violence.  One homeowner, Darryl Brown, told WJZ he regrets ever buying a rowhouse as an investment property in the troubled Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore.  He said his purchase at auction last year turned into a nightmare with multiple unsuccessful legal battles to evict squatters. Brown’s home after it burned; photo by Mike Hellgren Brown received the city’s notice this week: the home at 325 Furrow Street that he bought for $22,000 last year must be fixed up or torn down within 30 days. Notice...
55-year-old man killed in Baltimore County crash Wednesday evening

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Parkton, according to Baltimore County Police Department. On May 18, at around 6:15 pm., a 2009 Daimler Smart car was traveling northbound on York Road heading towards Coachmans Way. The Daimler crossed over the...
Baltimore County Police Department to honor fallen officer

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is honoring one of their own in a special way. The County officers will be wearing a memorial ribbon bar on their uniform or a mourning band on their badge tomorrow in memory of 29-year-old, Amy Sorrells Caprio. On May 21,...
Two Police Officers Injured In Southwest Baltimore Collision, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore police officers were injured early Wednesday in a crash in West Baltimore, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:47 a.m. near the intersection of Hilton Street and Frederick Avenue, according to preliminary details released by police. Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson told WJZ. Additional details, such as the officers’ identities or how the two patrol vehicles collided, were not immediately available Wednesday.
Baltimore man riding motorcycle killed in crash along Ritchie Highway in Arnold

ARNOLD, Md. (WBFF) — A 31-year-old Baltimore man was killed Thursday after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle along Ritchie Highway in Arnold, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said Shane Tyler Rider was riding south on Ritchie Highway near Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. when a Toyota...
Vehicle fire and fuel spill on I-95 South in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — A vehicle fire involving a dump truck with a fuel spill has been reported on I-95 Southbound at near Kenwood and Hazelwood, according to Baltimore County Emergency Management. The incident is near mile marker 63.2. All lanes are closed. Extensive clean-up is expected. Seek an...
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
Suspect Remains Hospitalized After Woodlawn Nail Spa Explosion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after a fire he set caused an explosion Monday night at a Woodlawn nail salon, police said. Four officers and two EMS responders were injured in the blast. Five of the six injured first responders were released from the hospital by Tuesday evening. Baltimore County Officers responded shortly after 9:15 p.m. to the 1700 block of Rolling Road for a reported disturbance involving “a known individual,” police said. There, they found a man who refused to leave the salon. Police said the man did not respond to officers’ commands and ran to the back of the...
WOODLAWN, MD

