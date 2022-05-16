ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The importance of Medical Directives

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, Attorney with Winslow, McCurry and MacCormac,...

www.wtvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Virginia man sending message with sign in yard is getting results

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk homeowner Connor Jewell learned the hard way that even with a home inspection your dream home can turn into a nightmare. To help warn other potential home buyers, he placed a big sign in the front yard of his Chesapeake Boulevard home that reads, “Do not buy that house before talking to me.” An arrow on the sign points to the house next door.
WTVR-TV

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s always a great time to talk through and shed light on mental health. Today, friend of the show, Dr. Le’Keisha Hite, PsyD, LPC, MAC, CSAC, NCC of Therapeutic Center, LLC & TheraStop joined us for the first time in person to share some information regarding the importance of mental health.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Zion Crossroads becoming Louisa's economic driver

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When you think of Louisa County, you may think it’s very rural, but Zion Crossroads is driving up the county’s economic development. "This helps with our revenue stream, it helps our residents, it helps us have the quality infrastructure that we want in Louisa County, and the benefits our residents want," said Rachel Jones, a member of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVR-TV

Richmond Toolbank Presents Hammers & Ales

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Toolbank provides tools, equipment and more to community organizations. Toby Vernon, Executive Director of Richmond Toolbank stopped by to share more about the upcoming Hammers & Ales event- celebrating as a community with a family-friendly event with lots of games & activities for folks of all ages.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Small earthquake reported in Louisa County

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Louisa County late Thursday. The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of Short Pump. The earthquake was recorded at 11 p.m. May 19. There have been no reports of...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
RichmondBizSense

Mayo Island owners sue VCU over parking lot lease dispute

Weeks after it was listed for sale at $19 million, Mayo Island and its owners are wrapped up in a legal dispute with Virginia Commonwealth University that centers on a parking lease, a bus shelter and an apparent city permitting delay that may have set the whole thing off. Earlier...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Trip to the CBS 6 Station!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning welcomed some high school students! Also, check out these photos from Lori and her ride on the Captial Trial. We also met some four-legged viewers and a Santa School Grad!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy