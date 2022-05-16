The importance of Medical Directives

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk homeowner Connor Jewell learned the hard way that even with a home inspection your dream home can turn into a nightmare. To help warn other potential home buyers, he placed a big sign in the front yard of his Chesapeake Boulevard home that reads, “Do not buy that house before talking to me.” An arrow on the sign points to the house next door.
An investigation is underway after a police officer allegedly dropped off a child at a Virginia mental hospital without waiting for an employee in what the state’s behavioral health agency described as “a very unsafe manner."
RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s always a great time to talk through and shed light on mental health. Today, friend of the show, Dr. Le’Keisha Hite, PsyD, LPC, MAC, CSAC, NCC of Therapeutic Center, LLC & TheraStop joined us for the first time in person to share some information regarding the importance of mental health.
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When you think of Louisa County, you may think it’s very rural, but Zion Crossroads is driving up the county’s economic development. "This helps with our revenue stream, it helps our residents, it helps us have the quality infrastructure that we want in Louisa County, and the benefits our residents want," said Rachel Jones, a member of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.
Virgina State Police identified the man as 56-year-old Kamil Metin Uz, of Palo Alto California. Police said Uz was traveling southbound on Magnet Drive, when he biked through a stop sign without stopping. According to police, he was hit by a 2010 Acura traveling west on Foursquare Road.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Toolbank provides tools, equipment and more to community organizations. Toby Vernon, Executive Director of Richmond Toolbank stopped by to share more about the upcoming Hammers & Ales event- celebrating as a community with a family-friendly event with lots of games & activities for folks of all ages.
After a string of recent gun violence and dozens of shootings already reported this year, the city has voted to extend its curfew for minors.
The curfew is expanding by an extra two hours, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Previously it was 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Louisa County late Thursday. The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of Short Pump. The earthquake was recorded at 11 p.m. May 19. There have been no reports of...
Weeks after it was listed for sale at $19 million, Mayo Island and its owners are wrapped up in a legal dispute with Virginia Commonwealth University that centers on a parking lease, a bus shelter and an apparent city permitting delay that may have set the whole thing off. Earlier...
The Virginia Opera and Richmond Symphony have announced the subject of their newest opera, the groundbreaking United States Supreme Court Case: Loving v. Virginia.
Loving v. Virginia is seen as a major victory for civil rights in the United States and was cited as precedent in the 2015 decision Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning welcomed some high school students! Also, check out these photos from Lori and her ride on the Captial Trial. We also met some four-legged viewers and a Santa School Grad!.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After the first postcard arrived in March, Mason Cox received four more in over a month. Each postmarked from a different state, but all from the same person – Molly Mae. “It has my name, correct spelling, exact address, including the apartment number. It...
A joint search and rescue effort involving Henrico County and state agencies located missing 29-year-old Henrico man Carlos Jabier Piche in a wooded area in Eastern Henrico May 19, according to Henrico Police. Piche, who had been reported missing several days ago after being seen last in the 200 block...
