The importance of Medical Directives

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When you think of Louisa County, you may think it’s very rural, but Zion Crossroads is driving up the county’s economic development. "This helps with our revenue stream, it helps our residents, it helps us have the quality infrastructure that we want in Louisa County, and the benefits our residents want," said Rachel Jones, a member of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.

LOUISA COUNTY, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO