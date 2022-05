GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is dead days after a crash that happened on I-85, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. According to the coroner’s office, they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 12, on I-85 near Exit 48. The coroner said an unrestrained driver was was traveling in the first lane going south on I-85 when his vehicle was hit from behind causing him to collide with the inside retaining wall.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO