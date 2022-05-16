ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Brittanee Drexel remains found 13 years later near SC coast, person of interest arrested

By WSOC-TV
 4 days ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement officials have confirmed the remains found during a search near the South Carolina coast last week are the remains of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, who mysteriously disappeared in 2009.

The remains were found in the woods in Georgetown County during the search on Wednesday and Thursday, according to WCIV.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver confirmed the discovery during a press conference on Monday afternoon from the Georgetown County Judicial Center.

Raymond Moody, a resident of Georgetown County and a convicted sex offender, was arrested last week and charged with obstruction of justice in Georgetown County, according to WSOC-TV.

Investigators said Moody is now accused of burying Drexel. His charges include rape, murder and kidnapping, according to officials.

Drexel, from Rochester, New York, disappeared in April 2009 while visiting family members on a trip to Myrtle Beach. She was last seen leaving the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard on April 25, 2009.

Moody was identified as a person of interest early on in the investigation into her disappearance, but law enforcement did not have enough evidence to mark him as a definitive suspect.

Washington Examiner

Remains of teenager who went missing 13 years ago found in South Carolina

The remains of a 17-year-old teenage girl have been found in Georgetown, South Carolina, after she went missing more than a decade ago while visiting Myrtle Beach. The body of Brittanee Drexel, who was last seen in 2009 reportedly on her way to meet friends at another hotel, was found on May 11, and a suspect, Raymond Moody, 62, has been charged in connection to her murder, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

One arrested after stabbing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested after a stabbing Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened near Old Lower Road in the Red Springs area, according to McLean. The person who was stabbed is reported to be in stable condition. The […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
abcnews4.com

FBI: Timothy Taylor no longer a suspect in death of Brittanee Drexel

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, local and federal officials announced new charges against jailed person-of-interest Raymond Moody in the Brittanee Drexel case. Moody, a 62-year-old serial sexual predator from Georgetown County, is charged with the teenager's rape and murder in 2009 while she was on vacation in Myrtle Beach.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

30+ Darlington students break into school, vandalize building

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 30 Darlington High School students allegedly broke into Darlington High School Thursday night and vandalized the property, according to officials with the Darlington County School District. According to the district, the students allegedly vandalized and damaged: Cameras intentionally obscured with debris Doors and windows egged Chalk paint used […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
local21news.com

Brittanee Drexel's parents in South Carolina for press conference

Georgetown County, S.C. — Brittanee Drexel's parents, Dawn and Chad, met with Federal Bureau of Investigation investigators Monday morning, hours before a press conference in Georgetown County, S.C. They are presumably being briefed on details about the arrest of Raymond Moody, 62, a convicted sex offender who is from...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

