We've all seen it looming over 96 on the outskirts of Walker and Grandville. The Grand Castle is not only one of the most unique apartment complexes in West Michigan, but in the world. In fact, not only is it the biggest "castle themed" apartment complex in the world, according to Wikipedia it's self described as the second biggest castle OF ALL. Which, is sort of crazy when you put it into perspective of all the historical castles that are still standing.

GRANDVILLE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO