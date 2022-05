PARMA, Ohio — Police in Parma are asking for help finding a 52-year-old woman who went missing days ago under suspicious circumstances. Lynne Komar lives in the city with her 17-year-old daughter, who told authorities her mother was not home when she came back from school Monday afternoon. Komar's adult son also claimed the two had spoken earlier in the day and "nothing was out of the ordinary," but Lynne's car was later found empty and unlocked along West 50th Street in Cleveland Wednesday.

PARMA, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO