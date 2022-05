This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For many area residents, May 18, 2020, began with enough problems, already. The world was in the grips of its first pandemic in a century. As many in Midland and Gladwin counties struggled to overcome the realities of lockdowns and viral load limiting precautions, another catastrophe quietly began taking shape. This problem had been building for decades and many residents were about to pay the ultimate price.

GLADWIN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO