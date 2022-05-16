Why you should ignore this simple iPhone volume hack

Be very careful when it comes to adjusting your iPhone volume settings – it could cause serious problems.

A trick to boost “uncap” your iPhone volume is being shared online, but it’s very risky.

It’s possible to edit your iPhone’s sound profile if you’re using a pair of Apple AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro .

You can create a “custom audiogram” that lets you significantly increase the volume.

Volume is usually capped on headphones to protect your ears.

But it’s possible to raise the volume cap to 160dBs, a dangerous level of hearing.

Accessibility tools are designed to help people who may have issues using some iPhone features – like people with hearing issues.

“Hearing loss due to loud sounds is permanent but preventable,” the WHO says in a March 2022 report.

“Exposure to loud sounds causes temporary hearing loss or tinnitus.

“But prolonged or repeated exposure can lead to permanent hearing damage, resulting in irreversible hearing loss.”

Experts generally recommend keeping headphone volume below 85dB.

And it’s important to not listen to loud music for extended periods of time.

“Do not listen to music too loudly,” the UK’s NHS explains.

Listening to music above 85dBs should only be done for very short periods of time, as it could cause hearing loss.

So don’t adjust your iPhone volume cap unless it has been recommended by a doctor.

Thankfully, Apple’s Health app can tell you if your volume is too high .

Open the Health app and tap the Browse tab in the lower right corner of your screen.

Select Hearing and tap Headphones audio levels to view a summary of your recent listening habits.

Don’t adjust your iPhone volume cap unless it has been recommended by a doctor. Shutterstock

You can toggle at the top of the screen whether you want to see hourly, daily, weekly, monthly or yearly data.

If you scroll down, the tool will tell you whether or not your average headphones audio levels were above the 85-decibel limit over the last seven days.

If they were, you might want to think about reducing the amount of noise you’re exposing yourself to.

“Over 1 billion people aged 12 to 35 years risk losing their hearing due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud music and other recreational sounds,” the WHO warns.

“This can have devastating consequences for their physical and mental health, education, and employment prospects.”

If you’re having any hearing issues linked to headphone usage, speak to a doctor.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.