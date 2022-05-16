Read full article on original website
Related
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104
L.A. LAKERS (104) Brown Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Walker IV 5-13 3-3 16, Bryant 6-12 2-3 16, Beverley 4-8 1-1 9, Schroder 12-19 4-4 30, Gabriel 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Christie 1-9 0-0 2, Nunn 6-12 2-2 17, Pippen Jr. 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 39-87 14-17 104.
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Gonzaga 70, San Diego 59
GONZAGA (11-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Truong 3-9, Maxwell 2-8, Hollingsworth 1-3, Muma 1-1, Stokes 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ejim 2, Truong 1, Little 1) Turnovers: 9 (Truong 3, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Burton 1, Team 1) Steals: 5 (Hollingsworth 2, Ejim 1, Williams 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119
Percentages: FG .516, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Ball 5-10, Oubre Jr. 3-8, Hayward 1-2, Washington 1-4, Maledon 0-3, McDaniels 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Plumlee 3, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr., Washington). Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 4, Oubre Jr. 4, Ball 2, McDaniels 2, Plumlee,...
Porterville Recorder
Clippers host the Hornets in non-conference play
Charlotte Hornets (8-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (18-14, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Charlotte play in non-conference action. The Clippers are 10-7 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.5 rebounds. Ivica...
Porterville Recorder
ARKANSAS STATE 72, ALABAMA STATE 65
Percentages: FG .388, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (McCoy 3-4, Coleman 2-3, Range 2-4, Anderson 0-1, Madlock 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson, Knox, Posey, Reed). Turnovers: 9 (Range 3, Anderson 2, Madlock 2, Posey 2). Steals: 3 (Posey 2, Madlock). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
OMAHA 83, DENVER 66
Percentages: FG .520, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Mullins 3-5, Smith 1-1, Bruner 1-5, Bowen 0-1, Lukic 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lukic 2, Corbett). Turnovers: 15 (Bruner 7, Mullins 4, Kisunas 2, Smith, Tainamo). Steals: 6 (Mullins 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lukic, Tainamo). Technical...
Comments / 0