Sterling, VA

Kaiser Permanente Sponsors $15K in Meals for Sterling Elementary

By LoudounNow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoudoun Education Foundation received a $15,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente in support of its weekend meal bag program, Backpack Coalition from Kaiser Permanente. The funds allowed the foundation to provide about 130 meal bags each week...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpack Coalition
