Photos: Bay to Breakers Returns In Its Full Drunk-As-Hell-at-8 a.m. Glory

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 18,000 booze bags, costumed loons, and even the occasional serious jogger turned out for the first bay to Breakers since 2019 Sunday, and SFist captured a trove of images of the day’s prime silliness. The annual and annually very rowdy Bay to Breakers footrace returned on...

Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
8 Amazing Things To Do In And Near Beautiful Danville, California

Venture a short distance from San Francisco to find Tuscan-like scenery and vibrant small towns for a relaxing and interesting vacation. The Tri-Valley sits about 20 miles east of the Bay Area and consists of the towns of Danville, Pleasanton, Livermore, and Dublin. When I first learned about a travel writing retreat in this area, I had no idea that it boasted high-quality wineries and diverse restaurants. Visit TriValley hosted a small group of writers and introduced us to the local treasures.
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Another SF Firefighter

Hmmmm, when Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that Democrats were plotting a “dirty tricks campaign” against him, was he maybe indicating he had a scandal about to drop? Yah sure you bet he was! Business Insider is reporting that Musk’s SpaceX company paid a flight attendant $250,000 to buy her silence over exposing himself and propositioning her for sex, and we’ll be hearing plenty more about this in the weeks to come. [Business Insider]
KTVU FOX 2

Iconic Oakland Everett & Jones BBQ expands to North Bay for the first time

OAKLAND, Calif. - The famous Oakland restaurant, Everett and Jones BBQ, is branching outside the East Bay again. The restaurant is opening a new restaurant location at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County. Shamar Cotton, the grandson of founder Dorothy Everett, will operate the Sonoma location...
Vallejo Music Icon “Suga-T” Stevens Announces The Opening of “Her Museum”

Music icon and Vallejo native Dr. Tennia “Suga-T” Stevens is stepping out of her usual role as a renowned singer, producer and performer to follow another of her passions. She is the founder of the new HER Museum, a one-of-a-kind museum that serves vulnerable populations of women and girls, promotes community wellness and a safe place for females in the arts to develop and implement their skills, while celebrating the legacies of positive role models who have paved the way in influential industries. The opening ceremony will take place Friday May 27th at 233 Eddy Street, San Francisco, from 11:00am to 6:00pm. The city’s Mayor London Breed will be inducted as one of the museum’s honorees. The first “Arts and Women Empowerment Exhibit” will debut and the gallery, featuring portraits of women of color who have excelled in the arts, will open. Entertainment and refreshments will also be part of the day. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Admission is free.
CBS San Francisco

Oakland A's fans staying home in droves; Coliseum attendance plummets

OAKLAND -- All eyes are on the Golden State Warriors as they kick off the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night in San Francisco, while the city the Warriors left behind is also getting some attention for the lack of eyes. The Oakland Athletics are now averaging just over 8,000 fans per game - down from more than 20,000 in 2019 - and the empty seats are becoming something of a spectacle.    "I moved here in 1980," said  Mary Ann Waterman as she arrived at Wednesday's matinee at the Oakland Coliseum. "Billy Martin was the manager. I've been A's fan ever since....
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Body of Woman Missing Since 2004 Found In West Oakland

The body of a 48-year-old Oakland woman, who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in 2004, turned up recently in a shallow grave in West Oakland. The remains were positively identified as those of Cynthia “Linda” Alonzo, who was killed by her boyfriend Eric Mora 18 years ago, and after two trials Mora ultimately admitted to the murder in 2017 and is currently in prison. The body was found while construction crews were digging in a parking lot at Seventh and Maritime streets. [CBS SF / East Bay Times]
KRON4 News

SF boat yard, eatery fighting for new lease with port

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A jointly-owned boat yard and restaurant are negotiating with the Port of San Francisco to stay on the city’s waterfront after ending up with an outstanding rent balance of $900,000. San Francisco Boat Works, which offers boat repair and maintenance, and The Ramp Restaurant, are located in the city’s Mission Bay […]
