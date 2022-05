The aftermath of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards might be just as or more entertaining than the show itself. The stars descended on Las Vegas for the award ceremony that highlighted achievers in the music industry with Sean "Diddy" Combs acting as host. Fans have debated his performance at the ceremony and today (May 17), there has been a verbal war between Yung Miami and Diddy's rumored girlfriend, Gina Huynh.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO