Arlene J Chapman, 97, formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away on May 18, 2022 in St. Joseph, Michigan. She was born on April 22, 1925 to the late Raymond and Bernice (Carr) Rankin. She married her first husband, Nyles Myers and they were married for 31 years. She then married her high school sweetheart, Ray Chapman and they were married for 38 years until he passed away in 2019.

WESTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO