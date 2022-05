Adult runners Zach Bursell, Chandler Kemp and Finn Morley work on their speed after a local high school practice at Adair Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Unless you have an aversion to sunny days - I am known for my Swedish sports burn* - the long hours of summer open up opportunities for first timers, casual enthusiasts, die-hard time crunchers and, well, old bones like me to get outside, rain or shine.

