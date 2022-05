CHILLICOTHE, OH – When Adena Health System’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program began in 2012, there were only six physicians in the entire residency program. Now, having built the kind of momentum all aspiring educational programs aim to achieve, there are 42 residents across three disciplines – Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Psychiatry. Five of those who have recently graduated or will be graduating in the Class of 2022 in June have signed with the Health System to continue their careers by practicing at Adena.

