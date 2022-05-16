ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cara Delevingne Has Twitter Users In A Tizzy After Following Megan Thee Stallion Around The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

 4 days ago
If anyone stole the show at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards , it was Cara Delevingne , who was spotted following Megan Thee Stallion around the whole night.

As the rapper posed for photos on the carpet, the model was spotted standing in the corner , as she wouldn't get out of the shots.

Later in the night, the Paper Towns alum was spotted in between Megan and Doja Cat .

Of course, people couldn't help but go crazy over the cameos.

One person wrote, "Your chances of being watched by Cara Delevingne are slim but never zero ," while another added, "Is that Cara AGAIN???"

A third person quipped, "why in every piece of media i see of megan at this awards i see cara delevingne 5 inches away from her?"

MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY, DOVE CAMERON & MORE! BEST DRESSED CELEBS ARRIVE AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Additionally, the blonde beauty got on the floor to take a photo of Doja Cat with Fat Joe and DJ Khaled .

TRAVIS SCOTT RETURNS TO THE STAGE, DIDDY TAKES OVER AS HOST & MORE: EVERYTHING TO EXPECT AT THE 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Despite the star's weird and quirky behavior, Megan Thee Stallion came out on top, as she won the award for Top Rap Female Artist.

"Real Hot Girl stuff. … Thank y'all so much," she began. "First of all, thank you to the Hotties, because without the Hotties, there would be no Hot Girl coach."

She continued, "I wanna just say all the ladies over here look very, very beautiful tonight," she said. "Everybody in this category is a winner. And I feel like we all been working so hard all year — we been working hard for a long time—and it's just so nice to be appreciated and recognized by your peers and celebrated by your peers."

The brunette babe also posted a slew of shots on Instagram, but she noticeably left out Delevingne . "MUGLER MEG. All of my outfits were CUSTOM @muglerofficial 1 of 1 🔥Thank you @cadwallader for bringing paris to Texas lol thank you @billboard and Thee HOTTIES for making me thee TOP FEMALE HIPHOP ARTIST. For the rest of the year I’m remembering that I’m THAT BITCH and if you think I ain’t fuck you 😘," she said.

