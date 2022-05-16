Johnny Depp Chuckles When Photo Of Amber Heard's Bruised Face Is Shown To Jury

mega, fairfax county

Johnny Depp was caught in a fit of laughter as his ex-wife recounted an alleged fight between the two she claimed left her with a bruised face.

Amber Heard claimed the incident in question took place in May 2016 and that the bruise was the result of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor throwing a phone at her face during their alleged fight that turned physical.

Depp's $50 defamation trial against his former spouse resumed on Monday, May 16, during which the jury was shown photos of Heard's bruised face. According to Heard, the photos were taken by a woman named Raquel Pennington , the actress' best friend who also happened to live next door to the couple at the time , who rushed to her pal's rescue.

Things between the couple seemingly went from bad to worse after Heard agreed to see her now-ex after his mom died. Heard claimed Depp continued to bring up the bed defecation incident — Depp has accused his ex or one of her friends of pooping on his side of the bed as part of a revenge act, while Heard has been insisting it was one of his dogs — so she called her pal iO Tillett Wright to set the record straight.

During the call, according to Heard , Depp started calling Wright "every imaginable name you could call an LGBTQIA person." In response to Depp's allegedly outlandish words, Wright told Heard to get out and that she wasn't safe around Depp.

Depp managed to keep his composure during Heard's testimony up until she claimed she didn't immediately report the incident to the police because she wanted to protect him. When authorities arrived at the penthouse, the actor wasn't there, but Pennington was present and taking photos of Heard's face.

"I wanted to protect Johnny," Heard declared on the stand when asked why she didn't report Depp. "I didn't want him to be arrested. I didn't want him to be in trouble. I didn't want the world to know . I didn't want this to come out."

The cameras then panned to Depp in the courtroom, who leaned into his attorney and began chuckling, as reported by Radar .

This wasn't the first time the A-lister lost it during Heard's testimony, with him seemingly reacting the same way when she described Depp allegedly sexually assaulting her with an alcohol bottle.

Depp is suing Heard over the 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Heard countersued for $100 million saying Depp's claims about her making up the accusations of abuse were intended to ruin her reputation.