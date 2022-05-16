Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Broward and Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 508 PM EDT, earlier report from emergency management reported significant flooding occurring in the vicinity of Downtown Boca Raton with water entering the public library and city hall near nw 2nd avenue. Side streets in the area are also now impassable. Significant flooding is ongoing at this time. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen across the flood advisory area with a localized swath of 6 to 9 inches near Downtown Boca Raton. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Highland Beach, Ocean Ridge, Coconut Creek, Parkland, Hillsboro Beach, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Whisper Walk, Boca Del Mar, Kings Point, Boca Pointe, Mission Bay and Dunes Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO