Fischbach Land Company Supports the Central Florida Ag Community by Sponsoring and Exhibiting at the Agritech Tradeshow & Seminar

Mainsail signs multi-year partnership to provide funded student fellowships. TAMPA, Fla. (May 18, 2022) – Mainsail Lodging & Development, a Tampa-based hospitality company, has proudly entered a multi-year partnership with the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business, and Aramark, the on-campus food service and catering stalwart, to boost experiential learning and student fellowships with USF’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The partnership was announced Tuesday (May 17) during an agreement signing ceremony at the Muma College of Business. About 50 university leaders, hospitality industry managers, and students attended the hour-long event. Valued at $1.25 million, the five-year agreement with Mainsail Lodging & Development provides 10 student fellowships each year, along with scholarships and learning opportunities.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO