Fischbach Land Company Supports the Central Florida Ag Community by Sponsoring and Exhibiting at the Agritech Tradeshow & Seminar
BRANDON, FL, May 16, 2022 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Fischbach Land Company, Brandon, FL, a long-time supporter of the Central Florida agricultural community, sponsored and exhibited at the Florida Strawberry Growers Association’s 40th Agritech Tradeshow & Seminar. The event was held April 19-20, 2022, at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center...www.tampabaynewswire.com
Comments / 0