Brandon, FL

Fischbach Land Company Supports the Central Florida Ag Community by Sponsoring and Exhibiting at the Agritech Tradeshow & Seminar

Tampa Bay News Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANDON, FL, May 16, 2022 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Fischbach Land Company, Brandon, FL, a long-time supporter of the Central Florida agricultural community, sponsored and exhibited at the Florida Strawberry Growers Association’s 40th Agritech Tradeshow & Seminar. The event was held April 19-20, 2022, at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Tampa Bay News Wire

Mainsail Lodging & Development Announces Partnership with USF Muma College of Business to Benefit School of Hospitality and Tourism

Mainsail signs multi-year partnership to provide funded student fellowships. TAMPA, Fla. (May 18, 2022) – Mainsail Lodging & Development, a Tampa-based hospitality company, has proudly entered a multi-year partnership with the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business, and Aramark, the on-campus food service and catering stalwart, to boost experiential learning and student fellowships with USF’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The partnership was announced Tuesday (May 17) during an agreement signing ceremony at the Muma College of Business. About 50 university leaders, hospitality industry managers, and students attended the hour-long event. Valued at $1.25 million, the five-year agreement with Mainsail Lodging & Development provides 10 student fellowships each year, along with scholarships and learning opportunities.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Conservation Foundation to host summer food truck series at Bay Preserve

OSPREY, FL (May 19, 2022) Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast invites the community to a monthly summer Food Truck Friday Night series at their Bay Preserve headquarters in Osprey. Enjoy food and fun with friends while taking in a summer sunset at this family-friendly event. This series is sponsored...
OSPREY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Watson Clinic Recruits Two Additional Medical Providers

Lakeland, FL – Watson Clinic is pleased to introduce the newest additions to their team of expert healthcare providers. These medical professionals work alongside our physicians to offer an exceptional level of care and expanded appointment availability. Registered nurse practitioner Charles Birge, Jr., APRN sees patients of board-certified Pulmonologist...
LAKELAND, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

18 artists from ArtLofts will present their work in Florida CraftArt’s Exhibition Gallery

Florida CraftArt will present The Artists of ArtLofts in its Exhibition Gallery from May 20 to May 31. The 18 award-winning and emerging artists will present recent artwork which includes drawings, encaustic, fiber, frames, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, and sculpture. Meet the artists at the opening reception on Friday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

DutchCrafters Unveils Redesign of Sarasota Showroom

DutchCrafters, the largest online retailer of Amish furniture and home décor and daughter company of JMX Brands, has completed the redesign of its Sarasota Showroom. It is celebrating with a grand reveal open house and store-wide sale, along with a $500 gift certificate giveaway, on May 28 and 29.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital Completes 100th Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER)

Hudson, Fla., May 17, 2022 – HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital’s Structural Heart Team and physicians Dr. Keshav Ramireddy and Dr. Rami Akel recently completed their 100th Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER). TEER is an innovative procedure that has significantly reduced the risk of heart failure in the patients who have undergone the treatment. As technology and experience has grown, recent studies have demonstrated excellent outcomes after the TEER procedure and proven efficacy in reducing the mitral valve regurgitation.
HUDSON, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Shumaker’s Longstanding Commitment to the Tampa Bay Bowl Deepens With Election of Mindi Richter to the Board of Directors

TAMPA, FL – Tampa Partner and Intellectual Property and Technology Regional Service Line Leader Mindi Richter (PHOTO ATTACHED) has been elected to the Tampa Bay Bowl Board of Directors, continuing Shumaker’s 29-year commitment to the Southeastern Conference-Big Ten matchup played annually at Raymond James Stadium. Mindi also serves as a member of the Team Selection Committee for the bowl, which has been part of the prestigious New Year’s Day bowl lineup since 1989. Shumaker’s involvement with the Tampa Bay Bowl dates back to 1993.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Become a Certified Personal Trainer with SCF Workforce Development and W.I.T.S.

(Bradenton, Fla., May 18, 2022) — SCF is offering a hybrid personal training certification course on Saturday from June 4 to July 16. Instructors from World Instructor Training Schools (W.I.T.S.) will lead the blend of in-person and online sessions. The class includes five online lectures from 9 a.m.-noon and five in-person sessions at a local fitness center from 1-4 p.m. Final exams, both written and practical, will take place on July 16 beginning at 9 a.m. Online registration is available at SCF.edu/Training.
BRADENTON, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Juvenile Welfare Board and North Pinellas Children’s Medical Center Cut Ribbon and Host Tours in Recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month

PALM HARBOR, FL) In recognition of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month, the Juvenile Welfare Board (JWB) and North Pinellas Children’s Medical Center held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to signify the recent expansion of integrated mental health and support services within North Pinellas Children’s Medical Center. When we...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Shumaker’s Sean Bevil Elected President-Elect of the Hillsborough County Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Associate Sean Bevil (PHOTO ATTACHED) has been elected president-elect of the Hillsborough County Bar Association’s (HCBA) Young Lawyers Division (YLD), where he will be sworn in June 2, 2022, beginning his a one-year term before becoming president in 2023. Sean has been a member of the YLD Board of Directors since 2020.
Tampa Bay News Wire

Get Up To $2,000 In 60 Seconds With GTE Instant Cash

TAMPA, FL, May 2022: When unexpected expenses arise, short-term loans are sometimes the only solution. To help members avoid predatory lenders, GTE Financial offers Instant Cash, a fair and financially responsible way to borrow up to $2,000 in a short payback period. “Unforeseen expenses happen to everyone, and we know...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Founding member of WBTT to be featured in solo concert

SARASOTA, FL – For Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe founding member Jnana Cooper, her life’s journey hasn’t always been smooth. But she has come out the other end stronger and, to celebrate, she will return to WBTT – where her professional artistic journey began – and perform in a special concert presentation on June 13 titled “Unbreakable: An Evening with Jnana Wilson Cooper.”
SARASOTA, FL

Community Policy