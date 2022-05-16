Tampa Partner Gregory Yadley Re-Elected Secretary of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee
TAMPA, FL – Tampa Partner and Corporate, Tax and Transactions Regional Service Line Leader Gregory Yadley (PHOTO ATTACHED) was re-elected as Secretary of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. Greg has been serving as Secretary and a member of the Advisory Committee since its organizational...www.tampabaynewswire.com
Comments / 0