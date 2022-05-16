ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Could return during series

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Goodrow (lower body) hasn't been ruled out for the entire Round 2 series versus the Hurricanes but is still using...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nabs helper in win

Rantanen notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1. Rantanen helped out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the second period. Through five playoff contests, Rantanen is up to six assists, 10 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating, but he's yet to score a goal. He's often had a playmaking edge to his game, but his shot volume is at two per game in the playoffs, compared to 3.4 per game in the regular season, which helps to explain why he hasn't lit the lamp yet.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets new career high

Letang recorded 68 points this season, a new personal best, including two goals and 20 assists with the man advantage in 78 games. It was the first time since 2017-18 in which Letang played in more than 70 games, in part due to the two shortened NHL seasons. Even with his contract situation in doubt, Letang should be a top-end fantasy option heading into the 2022-23 campaign regardless of whether he is playing in Pittsburgh or somewhere else for the first time in his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Alex Cobb: Hit hard in win

Cobb (3-1) picked up the win, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four in 5.1 innings of a 10-7 victory Tuesday in Colorado. Cobb pitched fairly well through the first five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk and throwing 70 pitches. The wheels came off in the sixth inning as the first four hitters singled and, following a strikeout, Cobb's night concluded after Randal Grichuk's three-run homer. Luckily for the 34-year-old, the Giants' offense scored 10 times over the first six innings and he exited with a three-run lead. Cobb has been inconsistent over his first six appearances and has an unsightly 5.61 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, but there are some bright spots, most notably 32 strikeouts and only two homers allowed in 25.2 innings.
MLB
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Corey Perry: Scores again in Game 2 win

Perry scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers. Perry opened the scoring on a first-period power play, deflecting a feed from Steven Stamkos past Sergei Bobrovsky. The 37-year-old winger has two goals and an assist through the first two games of the series. Three of his four goals in the postseason have come on the power play.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Scores three runs

Cron went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Giants. Cron extended his hitting streak to five games with the strong performance, his third multi-hit effort over that span. He's also scored seven runs and driven in four while hitting .455 overall during the sample. Cron hasn't gone yard since May 3, but he has still maintained a very productive .321/.368/.593 line across 152 plate appearances on the season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Person
Barclay Goodrow
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Struggles offensively in loss

Doncic supplied 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-87 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Doncic was dominant against in the Suns in the second-round playoff matchup, but he found...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Swipes second bag

Siri went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Thursday against the Rangers. Siri was in the lineup for the seventh time in the team's last 11 games, and he replaced Michael Brantley in the outfield Thursday. After reaching base on a single in the second inning, Siri swiped his second stolen base of the season. Across his last six starts, he has collected eight hits in 24 at-bats while also racking up three RBI and four runs scored.
HOUSTON, TX
#Rangers
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday

Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves. With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Heads back to Triple-A

The Mariners returned Elias to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. With Seattle activating Drew Steckenrider (personal) from the restricted list in a corresponding move, Elias will be removed from both the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, though the Mariners won't have to expose him to waivers. After being called up from Tacoma earlier this week for his first stint in the big leagues since 2019, Elias made one relief appearance for Seattle, giving up an earned run on one hit and two walks over one inning in Monday's 6-2 loss to Toronto.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Joey Gallo: Sitting out series finale

Gallo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports. Gallo will give way to Marwin Gonzalez in left field for the series finale. The 28-year-old Gallo had started in each of the Yankees' last eight games, going 5-for-31 with two home runs, five walks, five runs and three RBI.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Remains out of lineup

Torrens isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torrens recently had a string of six consecutive starts in which he hit .263 with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Cal Raleigh will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Getting leg checked out

Ramirez will receive an MRI after he was removed in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Reds when he fouled a ball off his right shin, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Ramirez initially stayed in the game and completed the plate appearance with an RBI...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Matt Duffy: Leaves early Tuesday

Duffy was removed from Tuesday's win over the Angels with a facial laceration after colliding with Adolis Garcia during the eighth inning, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Duffy was apparently mostly unaffected from the collision itself, but the ball popped out of his glove and struck him...
ANAHEIM, CA

