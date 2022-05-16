Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Could return during series

Cobb (3-1) picked up the win, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four in 5.1 innings of a 10-7 victory Tuesday in Colorado. Cobb pitched fairly well through the first five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk and throwing 70 pitches. The wheels came off in the sixth inning as the first four hitters singled and, following a strikeout, Cobb's night concluded after Randal Grichuk's three-run homer. Luckily for the 34-year-old, the Giants' offense scored 10 times over the first six innings and he exited with a three-run lead. Cobb has been inconsistent over his first six appearances and has an unsightly 5.61 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, but there are some bright spots, most notably 32 strikeouts and only two homers allowed in 25.2 innings.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO