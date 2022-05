FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong flow of southerly air will return to our region again starting Thursday. While it has been cool and wet today, the temperature will warm rapidly tomorrow into the first part of the weekend. High temperatures will move right back into the 80s with lows at night back around 60. There may be a few showers and storms late Friday, and rain is unfortunately looking more likely Saturday.

