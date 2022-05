FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since before the pandemic, a service was held in Frankfort to honor emergency medical personnel who have died in the line of duty. There will be at least 35 names placed on the new memorial once it is built in Frankfort. Wednesday’s service was the first since 2019. There’s been an effort to build a permanent memorial for five years.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO