Preserving Sonoma’s urban arboretum

This important local event provides grants to 25 local nonprofits supporting the Bodega Bay area. It takes a lot of planning and support from the board, led by Josh Perucchi, who did a phenomenal job of navigating many new unforeseen political and cultural roadblocks to make it happen. Thank you to all the volunteers who showed up with a smile and lots of positive energy. This fundraiser is completely organized and run by volunteers. The festival supports the schools, rescue, fishermen and food pantry to name a few. While salmon season opened down south, forcing our commercial fisherman to miss the Blessing of the Fleet, we had smaller local fishermen join the boat parade. It is difficult to plan when the boats will be in port due to the ever-changing dates of season openers and closures impacting our fishermen.

BODEGA BAY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO