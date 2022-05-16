ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Preserving Sonoma’s urban arboretum

sonomasun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trees and shrubs lining our streets and filling front and back yards help form our primary urban landscape; their shade, varied forms, and range of colors add texture and movement to an otherwise concrete and asphalt tableau. Some call this an urban forest, but the yards, parks, and tree canopy...

sonomasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
sonomasun.com

Friends and Family Day at Bouverie Preserve

Springtime beauty and guided hikes with experts on animal tracking, mountain lions, birds, and more. Children will have fun learning to walk like different mammals and racing leaves in the waters of Stuart Creek. $20 suggested donation, kids free. 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Bouverie Preserve, 13815 Hwy. 12, Glen Ellen....
GLEN ELLEN, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Appreciating the Fisherman’s Festival, removing ice plant, and a Bodega Bay town hall

This important local event provides grants to 25 local nonprofits supporting the Bodega Bay area. It takes a lot of planning and support from the board, led by Josh Perucchi, who did a phenomenal job of navigating many new unforeseen political and cultural roadblocks to make it happen. Thank you to all the volunteers who showed up with a smile and lots of positive energy. This fundraiser is completely organized and run by volunteers. The festival supports the schools, rescue, fishermen and food pantry to name a few. While salmon season opened down south, forcing our commercial fisherman to miss the Blessing of the Fleet, we had smaller local fishermen join the boat parade. It is difficult to plan when the boats will be in port due to the ever-changing dates of season openers and closures impacting our fishermen.
BODEGA BAY, CA
sonomasun.com

Sun on the Street: Any big plans for the summer?

The big thing I want to do is tear up my yard with a sod cutter, and put in drought-resistant plants. I also want to finish the patio I started last year. I’m making a nice little backyard oasis, so maybe I’ll actually sit down and relax a little.
SONOMA, CA
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In And Near Beautiful Danville, California

Venture a short distance from San Francisco to find Tuscan-like scenery and vibrant small towns for a relaxing and interesting vacation. The Tri-Valley sits about 20 miles east of the Bay Area and consists of the towns of Danville, Pleasanton, Livermore, and Dublin. When I first learned about a travel writing retreat in this area, I had no idea that it boasted high-quality wineries and diverse restaurants. Visit TriValley hosted a small group of writers and introduced us to the local treasures.
DANVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonoma, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Wednesday Night Market Returns

After taking a two-year pandemic break, Santa Rosa’s downtown Wednesday Night Market is returning tonight. The footprint of the market is a bit smaller than in previous years. Farm-fresh produce, food vendors, beer and wine, live music, arts and crafts, and activities for the kids will be available at Old Courthouse Square every Wednesday from 5 PM to 8:30 PM until August 31st.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Silicon Valley

Sprouts Farmers Market closing Fremont, Mountain View stores permanently

Two Bay Area Sprouts Farmers Market stores that have served residents for about a decade will close on June 3, the company announced this month. The grocer said it will permanently close both its Fremont store at 3900 Mowry Ave. in the Fremont Plaza Shopping Center and its Mountain View store at 630 San Antonio Rd. in the World Savings Plaza.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
northbaybiz.com

Tropical Fairadise Comes to the Sonoma County Fair

The Sonoma County Fair invites you to put on your sunscreen, shorts and flip-flops and come out to celebrate the 2022 Fair’s “Tropical Fairadise”, August 4-14 ( Closed August 8). The Sonoma County Fair is back with all the Fair favorites including live horse racing, a complete...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Area#Urbanized#Arboretum#Urban Forest#Gardening
lakecounty.com

Three Great Places to Eat in Lake County: California Cuisine

California’s known for its fresh, bright cuisine, and Lake County is no exception. We’ve got many restaurants that feature a fantastic fusion of traditional and transformational. If you’re looking for haute cuisine with a down-home, friendly vibe, here are three great places to try. Owner Weston Siefert...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Athena House is Closing for Good

A residential addiction treatment center in Santa Rosa will soon close for good after more than three decades. Athena House has been running a treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse for the past 33 years. Its parent company, California Human Development, has set June 30th as closing day. The company says it’s closing Athena House because of a drastically reduced number of patients served, inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation. It also cites the pandemic. The 12 employees of Athena House will all be laid off as well. The program was one of the most affordable of its kind in Sonoma County, costing about $3,000 per month. Private treatment centers in the area generally cost between $9-thousand and $15-thousand or more per month.
SANTA ROSA, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

The concerts are back so get your summer on

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (May 18, 2022) — After years of reduced, virtual or canceled events, Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill are all slated for a summer full of live music. Signaling a much-needed return to normal life, concerts at the plaza, the park and the lake offer everything...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
sonomamag.com

15 Favorite Lunch Spots in Petaluma

When that midday fatigue sets in and the coffee isn’t cutting it anymore, it’s time to look for a decent meal. For those living and working in and around the charming city of Petaluma, great lunches await. Whether you’re looking for a quick, filling meal on your lunch break or have time for a casual sit-down meal with friends, there’s an abundance of options to choose from here. Check out our gallery of some of the best lunches in Petaluma.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Iconic Oakland Everett & Jones BBQ expands to North Bay for the first time

OAKLAND, Calif. - The famous Oakland restaurant, Everett and Jones BBQ, is branching outside the East Bay again. The restaurant is opening a new restaurant location at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County. Shamar Cotton, the grandson of founder Dorothy Everett, will operate the Sonoma location...
OAKLAND, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Homelessness increases in Sonoma County

Sonoma County, alongside other Bay Area counties, was able to stave off a predicted catastrophic increase in homelessness over the last three years during COVID, according to preliminary results from the first official count of people experiencing homelessness since the start of the pandemic. Preliminary numbers for the 2022 Sonoma...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Map: Red flag warning extends into Bay Area

A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy