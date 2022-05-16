Billboard Music Awards Looks 2022: Doja Cat & Megan Fox Go Space Age

Click here to read the full article.

Let me make one thing clear, if Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox are planning a girl’s trip to outer space, I’m going with them. The three stars certainly dressed the part of intergalactic fashionistas with their Billboard Music Awards looks . If the world already didn’t revolve around these ladies, it certainly does now. Between Doja Cat’s Saturn bag and Kylie Jenner’s alien outline dress, the red carpet quickly turned into planet Hollywood.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place in Las Vegas and the attendees all seemed to follow an unofficial outer space theme (and dare I say they were more on theme than this year’s Met Gala participants). Music award shows usually bring out more interesting red carpet fashion choices than old-Hollywood classic events like the Oscars —this year, instead of glittering silver gowns and red satin, stars showed up in untraditional silhouettes, heavy metal accessories and dramatic eye makeup.

While all the space looks were out of this world, Doja Cat’s outfit was in an entirely different universe. The Planet Her singer appropriately lead the space race with her Schiaparelli look. Her gown featured cut-out black velvet chest horns (if that’s the proper term) that revealed sheer tulle wrap and gold pasties.

Surprisingly the dramatic cut of her dress wasn’t even the most exciting part of the look. Doja Cat matched her metallic pasties to Schiaparelli gold ear mold earrings and metallic toe mold shoes (complete with silver toe polish). She completed the galactic ensemble with a gold Saturn bag which rotated on a chain from her ring-adorned fingers. Doja Cat took home four awards last night, including Top R&B Artist and Album, and I’ll add best-dressed to the list.

Kylie Jenner took a more subtle approach to the unofficial galaxy theme in a simple long-sleeve Balmain gown. From a distance, the dress looks deceptively simple but upon closer look, you’ll see that it has the outline of a curvy naked figure. With the silver shading, the body silhouette looks extraterrestrial.

Similar to Doja Cat, Jenner wore heavy gold accessories with huge metal bracelets and matching gold shoes. Kylie Jenner attended the award show with her boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi (no, Jenner wasn’t nominated for her rendition of “Rise and Shine”).

And finally, Megan Fox made it clear that if she ever takes a trip to space, Machine Gun Kelly will be right there with her. The duo wore yet another iconic couples look on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet and per usual, coordinated every detail. Megan Fox wore a plunging strapless David Koma gown with a dramatic thigh slit and complimented the dress with evening gloves that featured crystal flowers on the shoulders.

Fox’s crystal detailing was the perfect pairing for Machine Gun Kelly’s Dolce & Gabbana suit. Kelly’s look had a lot going on between the Swarvoski crystal turtleneck, spiked cropped jacket and $30,000 diamond manicure (there’s never been so much pressure not to break a nail!). Machine Gun Kelly even played the guitar with this manicure during his performance of his song Twin Flame at the award show. He dedicated the performance to his “wife and unborn child” which has spurred both wedding and pregnancy rumors . It may not be long until the stylish red carpet duo becomes a trio.