ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Billboard Music Awards Looks 2022: Doja Cat & Megan Fox Go Space Age

By Olivia Marcus
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Let me make one thing clear, if Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox are planning a girl’s trip to outer space, I’m going with them. The three stars certainly dressed the part of intergalactic fashionistas with their Billboard Music Awards looks . If the world already didn’t revolve around these ladies, it certainly does now. Between Doja Cat’s Saturn bag and Kylie Jenner’s alien outline dress, the red carpet quickly turned into planet Hollywood.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place in Las Vegas and the attendees all seemed to follow an unofficial outer space theme (and dare I say they were more on theme than this year’s Met Gala participants). Music award shows usually bring out more interesting red carpet fashion choices than old-Hollywood classic events like the Oscars —this year, instead of glittering silver gowns and red satin, stars showed up in untraditional silhouettes, heavy metal accessories and dramatic eye makeup.

While all the space looks were out of this world, Doja Cat’s outfit was in an entirely different universe. The Planet Her singer appropriately lead the space race with her Schiaparelli look. Her gown featured cut-out black velvet chest horns (if that’s the proper term) that revealed sheer tulle wrap and gold pasties.

Surprisingly the dramatic cut of her dress wasn’t even the most exciting part of the look. Doja Cat matched her metallic pasties to Schiaparelli gold ear mold earrings and metallic toe mold shoes (complete with silver toe polish). She completed the galactic ensemble with a gold Saturn bag which rotated on a chain from her ring-adorned fingers. Doja Cat took home four awards last night, including Top R&B Artist and Album, and I’ll add best-dressed to the list.

Kylie Jenner took a more subtle approach to the unofficial galaxy theme in a simple long-sleeve Balmain gown. From a distance, the dress looks deceptively simple but upon closer look, you’ll see that it has the outline of a curvy naked figure. With the silver shading, the body silhouette looks extraterrestrial.

Similar to Doja Cat, Jenner wore heavy gold accessories with huge metal bracelets and matching gold shoes. Kylie Jenner attended the award show with her boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi (no, Jenner wasn’t nominated for her rendition of “Rise and Shine”).

And finally, Megan Fox made it clear that if she ever takes a trip to space, Machine Gun Kelly will be right there with her. The duo wore yet another iconic couples look on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet and per usual, coordinated every detail. Megan Fox wore a plunging strapless David Koma gown with a dramatic thigh slit and complimented the dress with evening gloves that featured crystal flowers on the shoulders.

Fox’s crystal detailing was the perfect pairing for Machine Gun Kelly’s Dolce & Gabbana suit. Kelly’s look had a lot going on between the Swarvoski crystal turtleneck, spiked cropped jacket and $30,000 diamond manicure (there’s never been so much pressure not to break a nail!). Machine Gun Kelly even played the guitar with this manicure during his performance of his song Twin Flame at the award show. He dedicated the performance to his “wife and unborn child” which has spurred both wedding and pregnancy rumors . It may not be long until the stylish red carpet duo becomes a trio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0ffzwbzX00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

Christina ‘Can’t Stand’ Tarek’s Wife—Here’s the Real Reason They Were Seen Having ‘Tension’

Click here to read the full article. Agree to disagree, Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young’s feud is deeper than their “tension” at Tarek El Moussa’s son’s soccer game. In photographs published by The Daily Mail, Christina—who was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018—and Heather, who married Tarek in 2021, were seen yelling at each other at a soccer game for Christina and Tarek’s 6-year-old son, Brayden, on May 7, 2022. The photographs show Tarek pulling Heather away from Christina by the arm as the Selling Sunset star yells at her husband’s ex-wife. Another set of photographs show Tarek in...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Drake ‘Saw’ a ‘Future’ with Rihanna—Here’s How He Really Feels About Her Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Let it go, bro. With their seemingly never-ending flirtatious moments, it’s understandable why fans want to know how Drake feels about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy and his rumored ex’s new future with someone else.  A source close to the Canadian rapper told HollywoodLife on May 12, 2022, that Drake felt bittersweet about Rihanna’s announcement that she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were expecting their first child together in January 2022.  “He had mixed emotions. Of course, he was ecstatic for her because he knew she had always wanted children. But at one point...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Megan Fox’s New Bangs Makes Me Want to Grab the Scissors STAT

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sunday night, Megan Fox hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Kelly was nominated for Top Rock Artist and also performed during the award ceremony. The sexy pair matched their goth-glam vibe in head-to-toe black outfits and literal diamonds on their nails. (More on that later because WHAT?!) Fox debuted new bangs for the show, one of her favorite ways to switch up her hair. Remember her faux...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Footwear News

Diddy’s Daughters, Dove Cameron and More Red Carpet Arrivals at the Billboard Music Awards

Billboard’s Music Awards 2022 took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, honoring the biggest stars in the music industry. Hosted by Diddy, the ceremony will award top honors to stars including Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West. The evening also features numerous performances, including Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott and Mary J. Blige — who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Snuggle On Billboard Music Awards Carpet Before He Performs: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 24, didn’t miss the Billboard Music Awards! The makeup mogul was on hand to support Travis Scott, 31, who is set to perform at the show on Sunday, May 15. Kylie stunned for the rare red carpet appearance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in a tight blue and gray dress with long sleeves by her go-to designer Balmain. The fitted number appeared to feature a graphic image of a body to create the optical illusion that it was sheer.
MUSIC
E! News

Nicki Minaj Just Made Baseball Caps a Fashion Moment for Life at 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. Pound the alarm, because Nicki Minaj has stolen the show at the 2022 Met Gala. The "Super Bass" singer reminded fans why she's a true style icon by serving a fierce look on the red carpet. For fashion's biggest night—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2—Nicki sported a black Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details paired with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap. (See all the red carpet fashion looks here.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Doja Cat
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Wedding#Interstellar Space
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Kim Wants ‘Another Child’ With Pete—Here’s if She Would ‘Carry’ His Baby

Click here to read the full article. Planning for the future. With things getting really serious between them, the question everyone has on their mind is: Will Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have kids together?  The Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live comedian definitely have children on their mind. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife on May 13, 2022, “Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be, and Pete has gotten close to North.” The insider continued, “They play together often because Pete is like a big kid and Kim loves...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Look at Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox, who has emerged as one of the breakout style stars in the last year, turns 36 today. With the help of famed stylist Maeve Reilly, the actress has stunned in unique and memorable outfits of late, wearing designs by Mugler, Peter Dundas, David Koma, Alex Perry, Mach & Mach and more, cementing herself as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to street and red carpet style.More from WWDA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music AwardsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Is Engaged to a 23-Year-Old Model a Month After Ex J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant With Her 1st Child—She’s ‘Ecstatic’ to Be a ‘Mumma’

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy