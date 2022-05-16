ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County gas prices on the rise again; average now at $6.03

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxCMH_0ffzvcq300

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 19th consecutive day, increasing 1.6 cents to 6.029, 4.1 cents less than the record high.

The average price has risen 25.5 cents over the past 19 days, including 3.8 cents Sunday, when it surpassed $6 for the first time since April 1, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 14.4 cents more than one week ago, 22.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.857 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price topped $6 for the first time since March 30, rising 1.6 cents to $6.013. It has increased 18 of the past 19 days, rising 30.2 cents, including 5.3 cents Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 18.6 cents more than one week ago, 24.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.88 higher than one year ago. It is 1.6 cents less than the record high of $6.029 set March 29.

The national average price rose 1.3 cents to a record $4.483, erasing the previous record set Sunday.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

Comments / 8

Betty Lachesky
4d ago

voting RED here. Blue doesn't know what they are doing besides stuffing $$$$ into their pockets.

Reply(2)
7
Related
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal rent prices continue to rise

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Demand for housing remains hot, as asking rent in Southern California continues to climb. A new Redfin report revealed that the median asking price of rent in the Los Angeles and Anaheim/Orange County region rose 10% year-over-year in April to nearly $3,400 a month. In Riverside, the asking monthly rent is almost $2,800, an 8% jump from the previous year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Bidenomics: Gas prices continue to RISE

(Los Angeles, CA) — The average cost for a gallon of gas in California is breaking a new record. According to Triple-A, the state average is five-96 per gallon. That’s up a four-cents from yesterday and a dollar-84 up from last year. That’s still lower than the Los Angeles County average of six-dollars and one-cent. Governor Newsom has talked about giving out tax-payer paid gas cards, but they may not come until fall, conveniently ahead of the November elections and the scheduled increase in the state gas tax is till going to happen this summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
lvcampustimes.org

Outdoor watering restrictions set to start June 1

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency on April 27, and issued a one-day-a-week outdoor watering restriction for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, which is home to about 6 million southern Californians effective June 1. Parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and...
LA VERNE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Refineries#On The Rise#Aaa
CBS LA

Concern develops as LA County COVID hospitalizations inch upwards

Los Angeles County recorded 4,384 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as fears of yet another surge continued to develop. The new numbers from the L.A. County Department of Public Health marked a more than 2,000-case increase from Tuesday, when 2,233 cases were reported. The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus rose to 3.2% Wednesday, up from 2.6% on Tuesday. The number COVID-19 patients in L.A. County hospitals also rose considerably to 363, up from 327 on Tuesday, according to state numbers. On April 19, the number of hospitalizations had dropped to 230. ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
kjzz.org

California rejects $1.4 billion water desalination plant in Orange County

Plans to build a new desalination plant in Southern California were rejected after more than 20 years of debate. The decision has implications for the future of the Colorado River, as the $1.4 billion dollar facility in Orange County would have helped diversify water supplies for hundreds of thousands who depend on the river for drinking water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA could give Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy first dibs on land

As part of an effort to protect some remaining wildlife habitats in Los Angeles from being developed, the City Council on Tuesday will consider approving an ordinance to give the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy the opportunity to buy remaining city-owned properties in the Santa Monica Mountain zone before adjacent property owners are allowed to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Corey Fredrickson | Water, Water, Everywhere…

Where’s the world’s largest source of water? It’s right off the coast of California, the Pacific Ocean. As we continue to grow as a state and continue using up our natural resources, the demand for water is increasing as the supply diminishes from use and population increases.
ENVIRONMENT
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy