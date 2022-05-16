LA County gas prices on the rise again; average now at $6.03

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 19th consecutive day, increasing 1.6 cents to 6.029, 4.1 cents less than the record high.

The average price has risen 25.5 cents over the past 19 days, including 3.8 cents Sunday, when it surpassed $6 for the first time since April 1, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 14.4 cents more than one week ago, 22.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.857 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price topped $6 for the first time since March 30, rising 1.6 cents to $6.013. It has increased 18 of the past 19 days, rising 30.2 cents, including 5.3 cents Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 18.6 cents more than one week ago, 24.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.88 higher than one year ago. It is 1.6 cents less than the record high of $6.029 set March 29.

The national average price rose 1.3 cents to a record $4.483, erasing the previous record set Sunday.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.