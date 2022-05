APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. Police said in a statement that officers received a call about 10:15 a.m. Thursday about a 43-year-old Appleton man who pointed a gun at someone at a crisis center and then pointed the gun at himself.

APPLETON, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO