DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was tracked to Davenport and arrested during an investigation into two homicides from early this January. According to a report from KCRG, authorities tracked the suspect of two Cedar Rapids homicides, identified as 20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress to Davenport, where he was arrested on Tuesday, May 17.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO