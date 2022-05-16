ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2t9r_0ffztC9h00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Gas prices ‘put a dent’ in Mississippi drivers’ pockets

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $250K in Ford Motor Company settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 18, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced a 41-state settlement with Ford Motor Company. According to several claims, Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. Mississippi will receive $252,066.74 from the settlement. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kdvr#Nebraska#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Contraband lands four Lincoln County inmates in ER

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Lincoln County Jail inmates were taken to an emergency room after consuming contraband on Friday, May 20. The Daily Leader reported the inmates were taken to the emergency room after they passed out. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall Jr. said the inmates had consumed a contraband substance. He said they […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Homicide investigation underway after human remains found in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 14, Vicksburg police said they were contacted by a citizen about the discovery of human remains in a partially wooded area on Patton Street. Police said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) was contacted to assist Vicksburg police to help identify the victim. According to investigators, the remains have […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting outside Yazoo City post office

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are working to find a suspect after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened on Main Street in front of the post office around 4:00 p.m. Police said Fernando Weekly shot into an SUV and injured the man in the vehicle. The victim was able […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
UPI News

Damaging tornado tears through northern Michigan

Heavy damage has been reported in Gaylord, Mich., after a large and extremely dangerous tornado was spotted in the area. A tornado warning was initially issued at 3:38 p.m. for Antrim and Otsego counties in Michigan, which included the city of Gaylord. About 10 minutes later, the tornado warning for...
GAYLORD, MI
WJTV 12

2 arrested for shooting in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested two men for a shooting that took place on Thursday, May 12 in Port Gibson. Deputies said they responded to reports of shots fired at 1120 Highway 61 North at 3:00 p.m. The 911 caller stated that one person had been shot and was taken to […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woodville shooting suspect captured in New Orleans

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The man wanted in connection to a murder in Centerville and a shooting in Woodville was captured in New Orleans. The Natchez Democrat reported Jaccory Carr, 24, was arrested on Friday, May 20. Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge said Carr likely had help in his escape from the Woodville area last […]
WOODVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

2 men arrested on separate drug charges in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested two suspects in separate drug cases. On May 11, police executed a search warrant on Jefferson Street. Officers said they seized 39.5 grams of methamphetamine, two sets of digital scales, a Hi-point 40 caliber semiautomatic pistol, a Maverick 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber semiautomatic […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

2 adults, 1 teen arrested for fatal shooting on N. West Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two adults and a teenager in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on North West Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects have been identified as LeAndrew Williams, 15; Corey Hodge Jr., 19; and Bonny Fields III, 24. All three suspects have been charged with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Byram police arrest three at “ATV Chop Shop”

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men were arrested after Byram police discovered stolen property on Thursday, May 12. Police said they responded to a disturbance call at Savage Off-Road Performance on East frontage Road. At the scene, officers said they found a 2016 Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen from Memphis. After receiving a search […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy