Jessica Szohr Engaged: ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Shows Off Massive Ring & Gets Well Wishes From Famous Friends

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Jessica Szohr, 37, had some special news to share on May 16: she’s engaged! “I said yes!” the Gossip Girl alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a snapshot of herself and her fiancé, Brad Richardson. Jessica proudly flashed her gorgeous diamond ring in the photo, as she held a bottle of champagne while Brad, who is a professional hockey player, cuddled her from behind. Brad also re-posted the engagement photo to his Instagram page.

Jessica and Brad received so many congratulatory messages from her famous friends in the comments section of her post. Nina Dobrev, Claire Holt, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Chace Crawford, Odette Annable, and Haylie Duff all shared well-wishes to the couple. Jessica responded to most of the comments with joyful emojis. Her fans also flooded her post congratulating the actress on the big news.

The soon-to-be husband and wife have been together since 2019. Jessica confirmed the romance via Instagram in February of that year, and then the couple announced they were expecting their first child together in September of the following year. Jessica and Brad’s daughter, Bowie Ella Richardson, was born on January 11, 2021.

“Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21,” The Orville star captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of her daughter’s tiny hand two days after her birth. “This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special.”

Jessica Szohr (Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Jessica rose to fame playing the outsider Vanessa Abrams on The CW show Gossip Girl. Brad, meanwhile, started his career with the NHL in Colorado back in 2003 and currently plays for the Vancouver Canucks. He’s been married previously, and shares a daughter with his ex-wife Lauren Hunt.

