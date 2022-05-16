17-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Played Football, Lacrosse For Fairfield Prep

James McGrath Photo Credit: Fairfield Prep

A 17-year-old who was stabbed to death in front of a Connecticut home was a talented football and lacrosse player.

Fairfield County resident James "Jimmy" McGrath, of Shelton, is being remembered as a "beloved" student-athlete at Fairfield College Preparatory School who was a disciplined, determined, and aggressive multi-sport athlete.

McGrath, a junior who played both football and lacrosse at Fairfield Prep, was killed around 11:50 p.m., in Shelton on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of the residence where three additional people were also stabbed, Shelton Police said.

"The Fairfield Prep Community mourns the loss of junior Jimmy McGrath and we extend our deepest sympathies to the McGrath family," said Colleen Allen, spokeswoman for Fairfield Prep.

"Jimmy was a beloved student and athlete on the football and lacrosse teams, and will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood," she added.

Allen said more than 1,000 people gathered at a private prayer service on campus Sunday, May 15, followed by a school-wide service Monday, May 16, where President Christian Cashman addressed the students, faculty, and staff.

“I offer once again Prep’s loving condolence and embrace of the McGrath family," Allen said.

McGrath was a wide receiver in football and midfielder in lacrosse.

In the coming days, students and faculty will have the support of the school’s leadership team, Jesuit priests, campus ministers, and counselors from Prep and Fairfield University to offer help while grieving, Allen said.

The investigation into McGrath's murder is active and ongoing, police said.

