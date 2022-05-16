ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

17-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Played Football, Lacrosse For Fairfield Prep

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03z1kU_0ffzqnnV00
James McGrath Photo Credit: Fairfield Prep

A 17-year-old who was stabbed to death in front of a Connecticut home was a talented football and lacrosse player.

Fairfield County resident James "Jimmy" McGrath, of Shelton, is being remembered as a "beloved" student-athlete at Fairfield College Preparatory School who was a disciplined, determined, and aggressive multi-sport athlete.

McGrath, a junior who played both football and lacrosse at Fairfield Prep, was killed around 11:50 p.m., in Shelton on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of the residence where three additional people were also stabbed, Shelton Police said.

"The Fairfield Prep Community mourns the loss of junior Jimmy McGrath and we extend our deepest sympathies to the McGrath family," said Colleen Allen, spokeswoman for Fairfield Prep.

"Jimmy was a beloved student and athlete on the football and lacrosse teams, and will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood," she added.

Allen said more than 1,000 people gathered at a private prayer service on campus Sunday, May 15, followed by a school-wide service Monday, May 16, where President Christian Cashman addressed the students, faculty, and staff.

“I offer once again Prep’s loving condolence and embrace of the McGrath family," Allen said.

McGrath was a wide receiver in football and midfielder in lacrosse.

In the coming days, students and faculty will have the support of the school’s leadership team, Jesuit priests, campus ministers, and counselors from Prep and Fairfield University to offer help while grieving, Allen said.

The investigation into McGrath's murder is active and ongoing, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Winning $50K CT Lottery Ticket Sold At Windsor Package Store

A pair of CT Lottery players from New England are feeling lucky after cashing in scratch-off tickets worth $50,000 that were sold at area convenience and package stores. Lottery officials announced that in New London County on Monday, May 16, Westerly, Rhode Island resident Amede Leclair cashed in a top-prize winning "$50,000 50th Anniversary" ticket that was sold at Bestway Convenience on Liberty Street in Pawcatuck.
WINDSOR, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Shelton, CT
Daily Voice

Milford Teen Charged, Identified In Stabbing Death Of Shelton Student

The 16-year-old suspect in the stabbing death of a Fairfield County prep school student has been charged in adult court and identified. New Haven County resident Raul Valle, of Milford, was charged Thursday, May 19, with the alleged murder of James "Jimmy" McGrath, age 17, a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School, on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of a residence.
MILFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Mcgrath
Daily Voice

Winning $1M CT Lottery Powerball Ticket Sold In Danbury

A winning million-dollar CT Lottery ticket was sold to a Fairfield County trust from a Connecticut package store. The Powerball ticket, which was purchased on behalf of the Hs and Mt Revocable Living Trust was sold at the Mill Plain Package Store on Mill Plain Road in Danbury and cashed in on Friday, May 13, according to CT Lottery.
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairfield University#Played Football#Murder#Violent Crime#Shelton Police#The Prep Brotherhood
NBC Connecticut

Large Police Presence in Hartford

There's a large police presence on Ward Street in Hartford as officials conduct an investigation. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw several police vehicles near Ward and Zion streets around 11 p.m. It's unknown why police are in the area or if there are any injuries. No additional...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC New York

16-Year-Old From ‘Rival School' Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Conn. Teen

A 16-year-old from Milford was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Shelton teenager over the weekend. The 16-year-old suspect turned himself in to Shelton police Wednesday morning, according to Det. Richard Bango. Officers responded to Laurel Glen Drive just before midnight on Saturday and...
MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NBC Connecticut

Students, Teachers Hospitalized After Mace Incident at New Haven School

Twelve students and two teachers at Wexler Grant School in New Haven were taken to the hospital Thursday after potentially being exposed to mace in a classroom. The kids and teachers began experiencing watery eyes and scratchy throats, according to a spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools. They were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital as a precaution.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Parachutist Crashes In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A parachute accident occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The jumper's crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20 off Glassboro Cross Keys Road in Monroe, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said that the parachuter suffered a compound fracture of the femur.
MONROE, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
275K+
Followers
42K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy