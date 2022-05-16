ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman identified after body recovered from Leaf River

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A woman whose body was found in the Leaf River in Jones County on Sunday, May 16 has been identified.

Boaters reported the body was found near the Highway 590 bridge and boat ramp.

Laurel to vote on tourism promotion tax

The Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport identified the body as Brittany Nicole Holifield, 32, of Laurel.

Brittany Nicole Holifield (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the cause of her death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the body can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.

Related
WTOK-TV

Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Search operations by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on the Leaf River have been suspended after several hours of searching. The search was initiated by tips and leads to Jones County Crime Stoppers and to Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin regarding a second possible murder victim supposedly thrown into the Leaf River.
JONES COUNTY, MS
