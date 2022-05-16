ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Administrators react after innuendo spotted in Florida school yearbook

By Thomas Shults
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VllxN_0ffzqXcl00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High administrators are working to address an embarrassing prank in the school’s yearbook.

The offensive comments surfaced when the book was distributed to students this week. Principal Billy May said Friday that a student changed the word pelican on the spine of the book to a sexual phrase.

A senior also had an inappropriate sexual comment in their senior quote that was not caught during the final editing of the book. Superintendent Bill Husfelt said students can often find a way even when adults are monitoring their actions.

Federal baby formula help website launched amid shortage

The “sponsor can check all they want but those kids are still going to do some things,” Husfelt said. “If a student intentionally wants to do something in the yearbook, they’ll figure a way to do it. I mean, the devious mind is something that is hard to trap.”

Husfelt said administrators won’t recall the yearbooks but they do plan to place a sticker over the sexual wording.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Florida student suspended for racist TikTok

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Administrators at North Bay Haven Charter Academy have suspended a student for making a racist TikTok message that spread around the school. The school is now dealing with the repercussions. Earlier this week a student at North Bay Haven told kids to point at a camera. He then layered a voice-over […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Update: Wisconsin man reunited with missing dentures

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s been a special delivery to a Wisconsin man thanks to a Mississippi couple’s discovery in Alabama. The Denture Adventure is officially over as owner, Randy Williams, reunited with his smile again on Friday, May 19 after losing them while vacationing in Gulf Shores. Aaron and Blaire Welborn found the dentures […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WJTV 12

Alabama organizations repair roof of military veteran’s widow

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— The widow of a local veteran was honored by local organizations for the service her family provided to our country earlier today, May 19. House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley is local nonprofit assisting military veterans and spouses by servicing their homes at no cost to them. Russell County native, Specialist E-4 […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
96.5 KVKI

Teachers Bring Strong Message to Louisiana Lawmakers

Louisiana teacher have a strong message for state lawmakers. They want a larger pay raise for educators. The proposal being discussed right now would boost teacher pay by $1500 dollars a year, but the Governor and education leaders have asked for a $2,000 increase. Governor Wants More than Lawmakers Included.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yearbooks#Innuendo#Wmbb
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor signs “Buddy’s Law”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $250K in Ford Motor Company settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 18, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced a 41-state settlement with Ford Motor Company. According to several claims, Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. Mississippi will receive $252,066.74 from the settlement. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Lawmakers hold hearing on childcare in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State lawmakers held a hearing to address ongoing concerns about federal funding with childcare in Mississippi. The hearing was held by the Democratic House Caucus on Thursday. Leaders from the Democratic House Caucus said the hearing comes after childcare providers expressed concerns about the lack of transparency with the Mississippi Department […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
96.5 KVKI

Is The Purple Paint Law Still In Effect In Louisiana?

A lot of people have heard the Louisiana urban legend about seeing purple paint in the woods, and what it means. If you've heard about it before, you've probably heard that you could be arrested, or possibly shot, if you cross past purple paint. So is that true? I've heard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Petition: Name lake for outdoorsman, not segregationist

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed in 1963 and named by the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Pike County homicide arrested in Florida

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pike County homicide suspect was arrested in Collier County, Florida, on Tuesday, May 17. Pike County deputies said Thomas Brown was arrested in Florida on charges of fleeing law enforcement, hit and run, carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. He was booked into […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WAFB

Louisiana leader offers solution to tires being littered

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy